Hammonton advances to S.J. field hockey semifinals

HAMMONTON — Hammonton High School field hockey coach Rose Staas described the moment as relieving.
"And it was a really good finish to what we've been working on," Staas added.
Kaylie Ranere scored early in the third quarter to lead the third-seeded Blue Devils to a 2-1 victory over sixth-seeded Burlington Township in the South Jersey Group III quarterfinals Tuesday. Aby Goblirsch scored Hammonton's first goal, the sophomore's team-leading 21st.
Ranere's goal gave Hammonton a cushion that turned out to be crucial. Early in the fourth quarter, Burlington Township senior Kirsten Bailey was fouled in the circle while shooting and was awarded a penalty stroke, which she capitalized on for the game's final score.
Hammonton (16-4) will travel to second-seeded Moorestown (10-6-1) for a semifinal game at 11 a.m. Friday. The Quakers defeated seventh-seeded Toms River South 8-0 Tuesday.
Burlington finished its season 9-10-1.
"It was really nice," Ranere, a junior, said of her goal. "It was so cool out there with my team. Like, everyone celebrated so hard. It was just a really good experience being able to score when we needed it."
The Blue Devils defeated Jackson Memorial 8-1 in the first round last week. For Hammonton, that win came pretty easily. They outshot Jackson Memorial 25-2, scored four third-quarter goals and maintained possession for most of the entire game.
But Tuesday was a little different.
Hammonton outshot Burlington 11-9. The Falcons had a few other scoring opportunities that Blue Devils goaltenders Angelina Catania and Sofia Grasso denied. Grasso made eight saves. Catania finished with three.
Hammonton applied heavy offensive pressure in the first half and played solid defense in the final two quarters.
"It was nice having good competition," said Ranere, 16, of Hammonton. "It was a really good game. I felt we had a lot of offensive pressure early. But it was nice to play some more competition. We are all really excited for the semifinals, and hopefully the finals, too."
After the game, Staas was very happy with the result, only adding that she would have liked her team to be just as offensive-minded in the second half as it was in the first. But, overall, "they really worked together," the coach said.
"I love this," Staas said. "This is the kind of game you want to win because it shows a lot of character."
The conditions weren't great, but "it wasn't the worst," Staas said. The game was played under cloudy skies with some periods of light rain, and temperatures were in the low-50s. But that didn't bother the players, she added.
Early in the second quarter, Goblirsch scored off an assist from Maria Berenato to start the scoring.
Staas hopes the momentum can carry into Friday.
"Just a couple thing we have to work on, and then (I) think we will be good to go for Friday," Stass said. "I'm super excited."
Ranere said she was proud of the team's performance.
"We are all just trying to stay positive and be team players," she said. "Everyone just needs to works together, and hopefully we can come out on top."
