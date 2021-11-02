Hammonton advances to S.J. field hockey semifinals

But Tuesday was a little different.

Hammonton outshot Burlington 11-9. The Falcons had a few other scoring opportunities that Blue Devils goaltenders Angelina Catania and Sofia Grasso denied. Grasso made eight saves. Catania finished with three.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hammonton applied heavy offensive pressure in the first half and played solid defense in the final two quarters.

"It was nice having good competition," said Ranere, 16, of Hammonton. "It was a really good game. I felt we had a lot of offensive pressure early. But it was nice to play some more competition. We are all really excited for the semifinals, and hopefully the finals, too."

After the game, Staas was very happy with the result, only adding that she would have liked her team to be just as offensive-minded in the second half as it was in the first. But, overall, "they really worked together," the coach said.

"I love this," Staas said. "This is the kind of game you want to win because it shows a lot of character."

The conditions weren't great, but "it wasn't the worst," Staas said. The game was played under cloudy skies with some periods of light rain, and temperatures were in the low-50s. But that didn't bother the players, she added.