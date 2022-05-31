Haddon Township boys tennis team beats Middle in S.J. Group I final

The second-seeded Middle Township High School boys tennis team suffered a 4-1 loss to top-seeded Haddon Township in the South Jersey Group I championship match Tuesday.
It was the seventh time the Panthers have reached the sectional final.
Simon Hardin and Will Casterline won second doubles for Middle (20-2), which is ranked ninth in The Press Elite 11. The Panthers had won 12 straight matches entering the final. The only other loss they had was against undefeated Mainland Regional, which won the S.J Group III title Tuesday.
Middle also won the Cape-Atlantic League National Division title.
Haddon Township’s Christian Erhardt won third singles over Shane Kern 6-4, 6-0. Dermot Sheehan and Nicholas Cosenza defeated Steve Berrodin and Will Casterline 6-2, 6-3, in first doubles.
Singles: Ryan Erhardt H d. Xander Hardin 6-0, 6-0; Derek Chen H d. Justin Wen 6-0, 6-1; Christian Erhardt H d. Shane Kern 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles: Dermot Sheehan-Nicholas Cosenza H d. Steve Berrodin-Will Casterline 6-2, 6-3; Simon Hardin- Will Casterline M d.Alex Noone-Jackson Leech 6-4, 6-0
Records: Haddon 19-3; Middle 20-2
South Jersey Group II final
(1) No. 6 Haddonfield 4, (2) No. 5 Pinelands Regional 1
Singles: Brian Delbury P d. Jack Gilmore 6-3, 6-0; Matt O’Leary H d. Ashish Gainder 6-1, 6-2; Jason Solak H d. James Cahill 6-2, 2-6, 6-1
Doubles: Cyrus Marwaha-Samir Marwaha H d. Andrew Falduto-Daniel McCarthy 6-0, 6-4; Matt Murschell-Chase Degillio H d. Michael Staiio-John Staino 6-1, 2-6, 7-6 (8-6)
Records: Haddonfield 19-6; Pinelands 25-3
