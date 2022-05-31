 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Haddon Township boys tennis team beats Middle in S.J. Group I final

  • 0
hslivetennisholder

The second-seeded Middle Township High School boys tennis team suffered a 4-1 loss to top-seeded Haddon Township in the South Jersey Group I championship match Tuesday.

It was the seventh time the Panthers have reached the sectional final.

Simon Hardin and Will Casterline won second doubles for Middle (20-2), which is ranked ninth in The Press Elite 11. The Panthers had won 12 straight matches entering the final. The only other loss they had was against undefeated Mainland Regional, which won the S.J Group III title Tuesday.

Middle also won the Cape-Atlantic League National Division title.

Haddon Township’s Christian Erhardt won third singles over Shane Kern 6-4, 6-0. Dermot Sheehan and Nicholas Cosenza defeated Steve Berrodin and Will Casterline 6-2, 6-3, in first doubles.

Singles: Ryan Erhardt H d. Xander Hardin 6-0, 6-0; Derek Chen H d. Justin Wen 6-0, 6-1; Christian Erhardt H d. Shane Kern 6-4, 6-0.

People are also reading…

Doubles: Dermot Sheehan-Nicholas Cosenza H d. Steve Berrodin-Will Casterline 6-2, 6-3; Simon Hardin- Will Casterline M d.Alex Noone-Jackson Leech 6-4, 6-0

Records: Haddon 19-3; Middle 20-2

South Jersey Group II final

(1) No. 6 Haddonfield 4, (2) No. 5 Pinelands Regional 1

Singles: Brian Delbury P d. Jack Gilmore 6-3, 6-0; Matt O’Leary H d. Ashish Gainder 6-1, 6-2; Jason Solak H d. James Cahill 6-2, 2-6, 6-1

Doubles: Cyrus Marwaha-Samir Marwaha H d. Andrew Falduto-Daniel McCarthy 6-0, 6-4; Matt Murschell-Chase Degillio H d. Michael Staiio-John Staino 6-1, 2-6, 7-6 (8-6)

Records: Haddonfield 19-6; Pinelands 25-3

Results

Singles: Ryan Erhardt H d. Xander Hardin 6-0, 6-0; Derek Chen H d. Justin Wen 6-0, 6-1; Christian Erhardt H d. Shane Kern 6-4, 6-0.

Doubles: Dermot Sheehan-Nicholas Cosenza H d. Steve Berrodin-Will Casterline 6-2, 6-3; Simon Hardin- Will Casterline M d.Alex Noone-Jackson Leech 6-4, 6-0

Records: Haddon 19-3; Middle 20-2

South Jersey Group II final

(1) No. 6 Haddonfield 4, (2) No. 5 Pinelands Regional 1

Singles: Brian Delbury P d. Jack Gilmore 6-3, 6-0; Matt O'Leary H d. Ashish Gainder 6-1, 6-2; Jason Solak H d. James Cahill 6-2, 2-6, 6-1

Doubles: Cyrus Marwaha-Samir Marwaha H d. Andrew Falduto-Daniel McCarthy 6-0, 6-4; Matt Murschell-Chase Degillio H d. Michael Staiio-John Staino 6-1, 2-6, 7-6 (8-6)

Records: Haddonfield 19-6; Pinelands 25-3

0 Comments

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News