Haddon Heights edges Cedar Creek 4-3 for S.J. Group II baseball championship

EGG HARBOR CITY — Cedar Creek High School senior John McColl sat in the dugout and watched a teammate sprint toward home plate with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning Friday afternoon.

“Go, go go!” McColl shouted.

Moments later, he was saying, “No, no, no.”

Third-seeded Haddon Heights beat top-seeded Cedar Creek 4-3 to win the South Jersey Group II championship. The game ended on a wild pitch and a bang-bang play at home plate.

With the bases loaded, Haddon Heights pitcher Mason Dobbs bounced a pitch in the dirt. It got by catcher Caden Bodine and rolled almost to the backstop Bodine scrambled after the ball. He recovered and flipped to Dobbs, who tagged Josh DeFilippo for the final out. Haddon Heights celebrated immediately, while the Pirates stood in disbelief.

“I got a little antsy on the low strike, and it went between my legs,” Bodine said. “But I stayed with it. I hopped on it. I just kind of reacted. God throw, good tag, everything went well.”

Cedar Creek coach Ryan Flannery said he told DeFilippo to go.

“I saw the ball go by,” he said. “I told (him) to go. It just didn’t go our way. I’ll have to do some self-reflection there to see if it was the right call. But I made it. I have to live with it, and we’ll move on.”

The play capped a thrilling game. Fans filled the bleachers around the field. Many more sat in their own chairs behind the backstop.

McColl’s first-inning RBI single gave the Pirates a 1-0 lead. Haddon Heights (21-7) appeared to take control with four runs in the top of the fifth to build a three-run lead. The Garnets batted around during the inning. John DiCostanzo, Bodine and Timmy Shell each had an RBI single.

“We just keep picking each other up,” Bodine said. “We were hitting balls hard the whole time, and they finally dropped.”

The Pirates (19-13) then grinded their way back into the game. Pinch-hitter Nate Winterbottom cut the lead to 4-2 with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth.

With one out in the bottom of the seventh, four straight Pirates reached base on a single and three walks. The final walk, to Christian Coppola, made it 4-3.

The Creek fans got loud in anticipation. But Dobbs got the second out with a strikeout. One pitch later, the game was over in a way no one envisioned.

“It was a run of emotions,” Bodine said. “It was not textbook at all, but we still came out on top which was awesome.”

Haddon Heights will host Central Jersey champion Rumson Fair-Haven in Monday’s state semifinal.

The loss ended one of the best seasons in Cedar Creek baseball history. The Pirates were appearing in their first sectional final.

“These guys are my brothers for life,” McColl said. “The six seniors that stayed with us the whole time. I wouldn’t trade them for anything. It was a great season. I couldn’t ask for more.”

The way Cedar Creek rallied Friday is indicative of how it played all season.

“I feel like we’ve been in every ball game,” Flannery said. “We battled through adversity. We battled through slumps where it seemed we couldn’t get a hit for weeks. We just came up a little bit short. That’s the game of baseball, and we’ll be back at it next year.”

