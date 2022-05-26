Haddon Heights defeats Cedar Creek for S.J. Group II championship

EGG HARBOR CITY — Great pitching can do wonders and win championships.

Sophia Bordi pitched a complete game shutout to lead the Haddon Heights softball team to an 8-0 victory over defending champions Cedar Creek in the South Jersey Group II title game Thursday.

Bordi, a freshman, struck out 15 and allowed just five hits. She also hit three home runs, including a two-run homer in the sixth inning.

The top-seeded Pirates (24-6) are No. 7 in The Press Elite 11. Second-seeded Haddon Heights improved to 20-4.

“I feel great,” said Bordi, 15, of Merchantville, Camden County. “It’s great to be able to beat Cedar Creek, a really great offensive and defensive team. It feels amazing to help my team get the win.”

Bordi has 226 strikeouts with just nine earned runs in 99 innings this season.

Cedar Creek defeated Haddon Heights 8-1 on April 9, but Bordi did not pitch in that game.

On Thursday, Pirates senior outfielder Olivia Catalina went 2 for 3 with a double. The 18-year-old from Galloway Township was proud her team reached the championship and played hard until the final out.

Catalina will play softball next season at NCAA Division I Lafayette College.

“She is definitely one of the tougher pitchers we faced this season,” Catalina said of Bordi. “She threw mostly (rising pitches). We just had to work on not chasing high and looking low. That’s what I did. We didn’t win (Thursday), but I’m still proud of our whole season and I love these girls.”

In the first inning, Haddon Heights’ Gianna Iuvara drew a leadoff walk. Maddy Clark later hit a two-run homer to give the Garnets a 2-0 lead. In the second, Bordi hit her first home run and Kylee Helmetag hit an RBI single to extend the lead to 4-0. Bordi hit her second home run in the fifth and Sami Szabo drew a bases loaded walk to make it 6-0. Bordi’s two-run shot in the sixth capped the scoring.

“She pitched a great game (Thursday),” Cedar Creek Shawn Cohen said of Bordi. “She is a strong, fast pitcher who is only a freshman. So, she will be there the next three years. We hope to get back here next year, that’s another goal of mine. With the young talent coming in, that’s my goal to be back here.

“But the way (Bordi) pitched was great. She is a great pitcher in South Jersey. They are going to be a force to reckon with in the next three years, so we have to figure out a way to string hits together. We had a few here and there, but we didn’t string anything together to get momentum. They came to play and beat us.”

Cedar Creek had two on in the bottom of the third inning after Kelsey McFadden and Catalina singled, but Bordi struck out three in the inning. Allison Amadio singled in the fourth, but another three strikeouts from the standout pitcher ended the threat.

Cedar Creek won the Cape-Atlantic League title and reached the CAL Tournament title game. The Pirates put together another solid campaign, which included a nine- and seven-game win streak. Sophomore pitcher Liz Martin struck out 191 this spring, including five Thursday.

The team will only be losing three seniors to graduation.

Catalina is excited to continue her career in college, but the one moment she will never forget is winning the sectional title last season. Catalina was upset after missing her sophomore season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so last spring made up for that lost time.

“It was a great season,” Catalina said. “I’m so proud of all the girls. I love this team so much, and I’m going to miss it next year. I’m definitely proud of the career I had at Cedar Creek.

“I am really proud of our season. Even though this wasn’t the outcome we wanted, I still think we left it all on the field.”

Cohen called Catalina a “rock in the outfield” and a “tough out.” Along with Catalina, Chasedy Johnson and MaKenzie Baggstrom will also be graduating. Johnson will play softball at Goldey-Beacom next.

Cohen added it will be hard to replace those three spots in the lineup.

Cohen set a goal before the season, and that was to reach the sectional final for the second straight year. So, he was pleased that it was achieved, even though Cedar Creek lost. Cohen has been coaching for 22 years between Oakcrest and Cedar Creek, leading the Pirates to three sectional championship games — winning in 2021 and losing in 2017 and now 2022.

But making the finals is just as big of an accomplishment.

“Not too many coaches get to experience these games, and I have been fortunate enough to experience it three times,” Cohen said. “I’m happy to be back in this game and for the girls to experience it. They battled all the way through, but (Thursday) just wasn’t our day.”

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

