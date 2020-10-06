Graczyk's lone goal lifts Falcons over Pirates

“He’s a very good keeper,” Graczyk said of Alcantara. “I’ve played with him half my life. I’m just glad my goal went in.”

Oakcrest head coach Joe Seaman commended his team for its ability to sharpen up their passing in the second half.

“(In the) second half, we really moved the ball well,” he said. “We possessed. The halftime tweak we did was to go east and west, not go north and south so much, and we did that. We had the ball at our feet most of the second half. We just had trouble finishing.”

Cedar Creek head coach Shawn Cohen was impressed by his team’s effort in their first game, especially after what he saw on Saturday.

“After watching Oakcrest play on Saturday, and seeing them put a 7-spot up on Hammonton, (and) holding them to one goal. ... I’m satisfied with that result,” Cohen said.

Cohen also praised the emergence of his senior keeper.

“He’s a very strong goalie,” Cohen said. “I’ve seen him grow up all four years, and (I was) just watching him grow into that role. He was hidden behind Hunter McDonald the last few years, but he has grown up into that spot and he thrives in there when he takes that role head-on.”