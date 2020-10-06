Graczyk's lone goal lifts Falcons over Pirates

MAYS LANDING — The Oakcrest High School boys soccer team Tuesday had a tough time finding the back of the net against Cedar Creek goalkeeper Austin Alcantara.
But thanks to the Falcons remaining on the attack throughout most of the game, senior Timmy Graczyk broke the stalemate with what would be the game-winning goal in the 46th minute of the team’s 1-0 win at home.
Graczyk, 17, said second-half adjustments were the key to finally breaking through.
The message at halftime was “just to clean up passes,” Graczyk said, “and finish the balls we have outside of the (18-yard penalty box).”
Tuesday’s game was a stark contrast from the Falcons’ season-opening 7-0 win over Hammonton on Saturday. Despite Oakcrest having ample scoring opportunities, it struggled to get the ball behind Alcantara, who finished the game with at least 25 saves, including 11 in the first half.
Early in the second half, senior Ethan Nelson saw Graczyk streaking down the field uncovered on the left side and threw the ball into play after a called foul.
When Cedar Creek realized what was going on, a defender was able to get within a step of Graczyk, but couldn’t catch him before he sent in a far corner strike from just inside the penalty box for the only goal of the game.
“He’s a very good keeper,” Graczyk said of Alcantara. “I’ve played with him half my life. I’m just glad my goal went in.”
Oakcrest head coach Joe Seaman commended his team for its ability to sharpen up their passing in the second half.
“(In the) second half, we really moved the ball well,” he said. “We possessed. The halftime tweak we did was to go east and west, not go north and south so much, and we did that. We had the ball at our feet most of the second half. We just had trouble finishing.”
Cedar Creek head coach Shawn Cohen was impressed by his team’s effort in their first game, especially after what he saw on Saturday.
“After watching Oakcrest play on Saturday, and seeing them put a 7-spot up on Hammonton, (and) holding them to one goal. ... I’m satisfied with that result,” Cohen said.
Cohen also praised the emergence of his senior keeper.
“He’s a very strong goalie,” Cohen said. “I’ve seen him grow up all four years, and (I was) just watching him grow into that role. He was hidden behind Hunter McDonald the last few years, but he has grown up into that spot and he thrives in there when he takes that role head-on.”
Oakcrest, now 2-0, will play at Absegami next Tuesday. Hammonton will look to get its first win of the season Saturday at ACIT.
After last year’s 18-win season ended in a South Jersey Group II final loss to Delran, Seaman believes his team still has a chance to rack up wins in this year’s shortened season.
“I think we’re going to have another successful season just like last year,” Seaman said. “We’re really jelling together as a team. We’re playing really well, possession-wise, and they’re all clicking on the same page. They can all read each other’s minds, so I think we’re going to have a really nice season this year.”
Cedar Creek 0 0 — 0
Oakcrest 0 1 — 0
Goals: Graczyk (1)
Saves: Alcantara (25), Liberty (6)
