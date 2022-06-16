Gracie Cordasco first female wrestler in Southern Regional history to sign with college program

After the individual girls wrestling state tournament in February, Gracie Cordasco planned to take a year off before returning to the mat.

That did not last too long.

“I realized I really do want to continue and pursue my wrestling career, so taking the gap year wasn’t my best option if I want to continue wrestling,” Cordasco said.

Cordasco signed a national letter of intent Tuesday, one day before her Southern Regional High School graduation, to continue her athletic and academic career at the University of Mount Olive, an NCAA Division II program in North Carolina. She received a partial academic and athletic scholarship.

Cordasco received other offers but she chose Mount Olive because the coaching staff and school were very friendly and made the process easier. Also, other girls from New Jersey, including three from Jackson Memorial, have committed there.

Choosing to wrestle in college was a collective decision made among herself, her family and coaches, Cordasco said.

“I’m just super, super excited,” said Cordasco, 18, of the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township. “I really didn’t think any of this would happen. I’m just really proud of myself for coming and getting myself together and finally standing up and going to college.”

As of January, there were 114 women’s wrestling college programs, according to Wreaper Wrestling, an online database for female wrestling. That total includes 57 NCAA team — three in Division I, 21 in D-II and 33 in D-III — plus 44 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics teams, 13 National Junior College Athletic Association teams and five women’s wrestling clubs.

The 2022-23 season will be the first for Mount Olive. The Trojans will compete in the Conference Carolinas under coach Dan Willis, who joined the university in 2020 as an assistant on the men’s wrestling team.

“Girls wrestling is growing, and that is great because it gives these girls an opportunity to continue to wrestle,” Southern coach Dan Roy said.

Cordasco was the first female wrestler for Southern and now is the first to move on to collegiate wrestling. As a senior, she finished third at the South Region. She also placed fourth among the top six medalists at the state tournament. She won her weight class at the Brick Memorial Tournament and was second at Shore Conference Wrestling Tournament.

Cordasco, a first-team Press All Star, was the first girls wrestler to place at states (top six) for Southern.

“She is a great role model for the girls coming up in the program,” Roy said. “Nothing was given to her. She dealt with some adversity.”

As a freshman, Cordasco placed fourth at the regional tournament, just missing a medal (the top three advanced to the state tournament). As a sophomore, she underwent hip surgery and did not compete at regions. As a junior, she missed regions again after testing positive for COVID-19 the previous week.

“For her to get through this season and do what she did is a great achievement,” Roy said. “Her willingness to not give up and move forward and work hard, it is paying off for her. She did everything the guys had to do. The workouts. The practices. We didn’t treat her any different.”

Girls at Southern can look at Cordasco and know wrestling in college is possible, Roy said.

“It’ll help more girls participate in wrestling, especially at our school,” Roy said. “It’s just going to get bigger. I’m proud of everything she accomplished. I’m really proud she can move on and compete in college.”

Numbers increasing

In 2018, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association sanctioned girls wrestling. Since then, the sport has rapidly grown across the state. This past winter, about 230 female wrestlers competed in the South Region tournament compared to around 80 in 2021.

Last month, the NJSIAA officially sanctioned girls wrestling as a separate sport, allowing schools that have all-girl teams can compete in dual matches, have team tournaments and their own regulations.

More high school girls are likely to come out for the sport next winter. The number of Cape-Atlantic League female wrestlers doubled from 2020-21 to this past season.

“I am very, very excited,” Cordasco said. “I’m very, very happy. More girls are feeling confident and ready to step on the mat, and I think that is amazing. I think it’s really cool. A lot of younger girls, like elementary and middle school girls, are starting up now.”

Now, though, Cordasco will join an all-women’s team for the first time.

“I’m just going to keep training hard, and hopefully my abilities are up to the standard of college wrestling,” Cordasco said. “And if they aren’t, I’m going to work harder to make sure they are.”

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

