THURSDAY’S high school ROUNDUP

Grace Speer scores 24, ACIT dominates Salem Tech

Grace Speer scored a game-high 24 points to lead the ACIT girls basketball team to a 47-21 victory over Salem Tech in a nonconference game Thursday.

Alani White grabbed 21 rebounds and scored nine for the Red Hawks (7-10). Chayley Williams added nine rebounds and scored eight. ACIT led 21-14 at halftime. Zion Stewart scored six.

The Red Hawks have won three of their last four games.

Carly Santimow scored 17 for Salem Tech (2-11).

Wrestling

Hammonton 60, Oakcrest 24; Clearview Reg. 51, Oakcrest 23

106: Justin Flood H p. Tom Van O (0:58); Anthony Morales C p. Tom Van O (4:20)

113: Luca Giagunto H by O forfeit; Mia Forbes O by C forfeit

120: Frank Italiano H p. Joseph Bugdon O (3:55); Morgan Vigliotta C p. Bugdon (2:12)

126: Hogan Horsey O by H forfeit; Ho. Horsey tf. Stephen Borrelli (16-1, 3:28)

132: Hunter Horsey O p. Brett Stansbury H (4:22); H. Horsey p. Kole Reiss (5:00)

138: Jurdain Hendricks O p. Edwin Flores H (3:08); Hendricks d. Joshua Pierson C (11-5)

144: Aidan Fallon H p. Ethan Rowley O (2:38); Rowley p. Bryce Priggemeier C (5-0)

150: William Way H by O forfeit; Landon Scully C by O forfeit

157: Gunnar Angier O p. Michael Benedetto H (3:49); Aidan Dick C d. Angier (8-5)

165: Kevin Watson H by O forfeit; Jacob Veytsman C by O forfeit

175: Keven Price H by O forfeit; Mason Nate C by O forfeit

190: Dylan Jones H by O forfeit; Forrest Love C by O forfeit

215: Juan Urbina H p. Bavly Nashed O (2:49); Jake Gallagher C p. Nashed (0:14)

285: Anthony Evangelista H p. Francisco Velazquez O (5:19); Nick Sawyer C p. Velazquez (OAKC) (5:48)

Note: The Clearview-Hammonton results were unavailable.

Vineland 48, Cedar Creek 34

106: Josh Kinchen V by forfeit

113: Dominic Bosco V by forfeit

120: Gabe Baldosaro V p. Logan Krowicki (2:30)

126: John Hagaman C md. Everett Cronk (12-3)

132: David Perna C p. Alejandro Calderon (5:20)

138: Paul Rivera C by forfeit

144: Noah Cruz V p. Jacob Brogden (0:44)

150: Xavier Lugo V by forfeit

157: Clarence Mays C p. Lionel Powell (4:43)

165: Shawn Lindholm V p. Aaron Silvidio (0:23)

175: Miguel Perez C p. Austin Nordberg (3:11)

190: Josean Serrano Cruz V by forfeit

215: Justin Castillo C p. Joseph Egbeh (1:09)

285: Ayden Rivera V p. Jonathan Cox (2:55)

Girls swimming

South Jersey Public A quarterfinal (4) Vineland 116, (5) Southern Reg. 54

At Vineland, meters

200 Medley Relay: V (Ava Smith, Isabela Saltar, Ava Levari, Vanessa Williams) 2:08.34.

200 Freestyle: Angier Mainiero V 2:23.06.

200 Individual Medley: Lena Luciano V 2:33.41.

50 Freestyle: Levari V 28.19.

100 Butterfly: A. Luciano V 1:04.98.

100 Freestyle:L. Luciano V 1:02.30.

400 Freestyle: Saltar V 5:09.63.

200 Freestyle Relay: V (Smith, L. Luciano, Ashlynn Newton, Levari) 1:57.49.

100 Backstroke- Alyanna Tiu V 1:17.11.

100 Breastroke- Francesca Fields S 1:19.43.

400 Freestyle Relay- V (Levari, Mainiero, Tiu, A. Luciano) 4:26.56.

Records: Vineland (10-1). Southern (10-1).

Note: Vineland advances to the semifinals at top-seeded Cherry Hill East on Monday.

