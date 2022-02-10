Grace Speer scores 24, ACIT dominates Salem Tech

Grace Speer scored a game-high 24 points to lead the ACIT girls basketball team to a 47-21 victory over Salem Tech in a nonconference game Thursday.
Alani White grabbed 21 rebounds and scored nine for the Red Hawks (7-10). Chayley Williams added nine rebounds and scored eight. ACIT led 21-14 at halftime. Zion Stewart scored six.
The Red Hawks have won three of their last four games.
Carly Santimow scored 17 for Salem Tech (2-11).
Wrestling
Hammonton 60, Oakcrest 24; Clearview Reg. 51, Oakcrest 23
106: Justin Flood H p. Tom Van O (0:58); Anthony Morales C p. Tom Van O (4:20)
113: Luca Giagunto H by O forfeit; Mia Forbes O by C forfeit
120: Frank Italiano H p. Joseph Bugdon O (3:55); Morgan Vigliotta C p. Bugdon (2:12)
126: Hogan Horsey O by H forfeit; Ho. Horsey tf. Stephen Borrelli (16-1, 3:28)
132: Hunter Horsey O p. Brett Stansbury H (4:22); H. Horsey p. Kole Reiss (5:00)
138: Jurdain Hendricks O p. Edwin Flores H (3:08); Hendricks d. Joshua Pierson C (11-5)
144: Aidan Fallon H p. Ethan Rowley O (2:38); Rowley p. Bryce Priggemeier C (5-0)
150: William Way H by O forfeit; Landon Scully C by O forfeit
157: Gunnar Angier O p. Michael Benedetto H (3:49); Aidan Dick C d. Angier (8-5)
165: Kevin Watson H by O forfeit; Jacob Veytsman C by O forfeit
175: Keven Price H by O forfeit; Mason Nate C by O forfeit
190: Dylan Jones H by O forfeit; Forrest Love C by O forfeit
215: Juan Urbina H p. Bavly Nashed O (2:49); Jake Gallagher C p. Nashed (0:14)
285: Anthony Evangelista H p. Francisco Velazquez O (5:19); Nick Sawyer C p. Velazquez (OAKC) (5:48)
Note: The Clearview-Hammonton results were unavailable.
Vineland 48, Cedar Creek 34
106: Josh Kinchen V by forfeit
113: Dominic Bosco V by forfeit
120: Gabe Baldosaro V p. Logan Krowicki (2:30)
126: John Hagaman C md. Everett Cronk (12-3)
132: David Perna C p. Alejandro Calderon (5:20)
138: Paul Rivera C by forfeit
144: Noah Cruz V p. Jacob Brogden (0:44)
150: Xavier Lugo V by forfeit
157: Clarence Mays C p. Lionel Powell (4:43)
165: Shawn Lindholm V p. Aaron Silvidio (0:23)
175: Miguel Perez C p. Austin Nordberg (3:11)
190: Josean Serrano Cruz V by forfeit
215: Justin Castillo C p. Joseph Egbeh (1:09)
285: Ayden Rivera V p. Jonathan Cox (2:55)
Girls swimming
South Jersey Public A quarterfinal (4) Vineland 116, (5) Southern Reg. 54
At Vineland, meters
200 Medley Relay: V (Ava Smith, Isabela Saltar, Ava Levari, Vanessa Williams) 2:08.34.
200 Freestyle: Angier Mainiero V 2:23.06.
200 Individual Medley: Lena Luciano V 2:33.41.
50 Freestyle: Levari V 28.19.
100 Butterfly: A. Luciano V 1:04.98.
100 Freestyle:L. Luciano V 1:02.30.
400 Freestyle: Saltar V 5:09.63.
200 Freestyle Relay: V (Smith, L. Luciano, Ashlynn Newton, Levari) 1:57.49.
100 Backstroke- Alyanna Tiu V 1:17.11.
100 Breastroke- Francesca Fields S 1:19.43.
400 Freestyle Relay- V (Levari, Mainiero, Tiu, A. Luciano) 4:26.56.
Records: Vineland (10-1). Southern (10-1).
Note: Vineland advances to the semifinals at top-seeded Cherry Hill East on Monday.
