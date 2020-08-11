Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday he is optimistic for high school sports to return this fall.
Murphy's comment came after he was asked about Big Ten possibly cancelling their football season.
"The reason I hold out some optimism is I look at the differences, number one, and there’s a big one. And then number two, the environmental question," Murphy said. "On the former, we’re talking about inside the four walls of New Jersey. You don’t have teams that would travel outside of the state. I would not support that, by the way; perhaps to a state that would be on Judy’s green list, but I think when you start adding travel into this dimension, I think it gets very challenging. So that’s a big difference between any of the intercollegiate sports schedules.
Murphy said he would not support out-of-state travel for games.
This high school season will be delayed by one month and end Thanksgiving, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, or NJSIAA, announced last month.
Girls tennis will start Sept. 28. Other fall sports — cross country, boys and girls soccer, field hockey, girls volleyball and gymnastics — will start Oct. 1. Football will begin Oct. 2. The NJSIAA governs most high school sports across the state.
There will be limited postseasons in all sports, and there will be no state championships.
Football will play a six-game regular season with two weekends available for playoffs.
Official fall practices will begin Sept. 14. Fall sports will be able to hold virtual team meetings during the hiatus between summer workouts and the official start of fall practice.
The regular season will conclude Oct. 23 for girls tennis, Nov. 7 for football and Nov. 12 for all other sports.
The postseason will run from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31 for girls tennis and Nov. 13 to 22 for all other sports, including football.
Schools that do not participate in the postseason in any sport, including football, may continue to play until Nov. 22. Teams can play Thanksgiving football games Nov. 26 at their discretion.
Schools will be notified of any changes to the current comeback plan by Aug. 28.
Murphy said it all depends on where the state stands with the disease.
"This is a little bit like school. What’s the environment outside the classroom, outside the building? I’d have the same observation about outside the field. Where does our societal in New Jersey rate of transmission stand, our positivity stand, our new hospitalizations?," Murphy said. "In other words, to what extent can we, by doing the work we’re doing now, have the state in as strong a health posture as possible by the time schools come around, by the time the sports season would start? So that’s not specific to sport but if the environment is conducive and strong and resilient, that should give us a lot more optimism than if it’s not. In other words, if the virus is raging, even though you’re not traveling outside the state, I just don’t see how it happens. At the moment it’s isn’t. We’re going to leave it there."
GALLERY: St. Augustine Prep football team returns to practice field
