Phil Stefanowicz started his golf career later than most.

“I think it was like in eighth grade,” Stefanowicz said.

During a nine-hole practice course as a Mainland Regional High school freshman in 2020, Stefanowicz shot a 63. It was his first time playing with golfers his own age, which was slightly intimidating as he “did not have the skill or experience that a lot of other kids had,” he said.

After having another practice, Stefanowicz’s freshman season came to an end due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the recent graduate put a lot of time and effort in by himself, working on his swing, taking videos and fixing anything he could to improve.

It worked over the last three years, especially during his senior season this past spring. He captured the South/Central Group III championship and was a leader on the Mustangs, who finished 18-3 and were second at the sectional tournament. He was a top scorer for Mainland in the 16 matches he played.

Stefanowicz is The Press Golfer of the Year.

“I just continuously worked and worked my way up the lineup, and it all just came together my senior year,” said Stefanowicz, 18, of Northfield. “I exceeded my expectations this season. I’ve been putting in the work, and I knew it would come together at some point. I started out the season great. When sectionals hit, I slowed down a little, but overall I felt that I couldn’t have ended my high school golf career any better.”

Stefanowicz won the sectional title in a one-hole playoff. He shot a 74 over the 18 regulation holes and defeated Moorestown’s Dan Cantwell in the playoff. For Stefanowicz, that was his favorite moment this season not only because he won but because of how his teammates reacted after he made the putt.

“That was probably the best part, them cheering and coming out. I can still see it now,” Stefanowicz, who will attend the University of Florida in the fall and might try out for the club team, said.

For Mainland coach Andre Clements, the reality that one of his players won a sectional championship still has not fully sunk in. The Mustangs put together a tremendous year, but Stefanowicz winning the championship was a special accomplishment.

“To have an individual champion is a great feeling. It really is, but if there is someone who deserves it, it’s Phil. It was great to experience, and I am happy for him,” said Clements, noting his unselfish play.

Stefanowicz wasn’t the only good golfer on Mainland, The Mustangs’ depth was amazing, and they used different golfers at each match and tournament. Keller Tannehill finished sixth in the state Group III tournament, and Daniel Herzchel won the Cape-Atlantic League Boys Championship title. Juliana Duggan also led Mainland.

“It definitely was not just me that had a good year,” said Stefanowicz, who said he will miss his time at Mainland and plans to stay in contact with the team. “I feel like the whole team together, we just had a really good year. And we had fun, which was the best part. … It was a fairytale ending, no doubt.”

But because of the depth, Stefanowicz wanted to do whatever it took for his team, Clements said. He took himself out of some matches to give others opportunities to compete. Clements called Stefanowicz a leader on and off the course. Stefanowicz is also involved with the band and academic team at Mainland.

“He is just so easy to work with and to coach and is very knowledgeable and fun,” Clements said. “He is a true teammate. I’m excited for him and his next journey. Phil is truly a class act and represented Mainland, again not in just golf but academically. It was an honor and pleasure to coach him.”

Coach of the Year

Lacey Township finished 4-12 in 2022, but this spring Warren Smith Jr. took over the program and used his connections as the Lions’ assistant football and basketball coach to bring in more players, change the culture and make the sport of golf fun.

Lacey (15-14) finished above .500 and played the fourth-most matches in the state and the most in the Shore Conference. Smith wanted his team to play as many matches as possible to improve and understand the game. He recruited athletes from football, basketball and wrestling to join the golf team and put together “a decent little lineup.”

The new golfers started playing and slowly became hooked on the sport. Smith instilled a passion for golf in many of these players.

Smith is The Press Coach of the Year.

“It seems like the culture has changed where they want to go out, and that’s how golf is,” said Smith, who told his players they could play golf their entire lives with family and friends. “It’s not like football and you put on the pads for the last time. And I want them to understand it’s a life sport. I want them to learn that now. The kids took that mentality in stride.”

The Lions almost tripled their numbers of participation and raised more money than in previous seasons for equipment and uniforms, Smith said.

About 17 golfers competed in varsity matches this spring, and four of them were new to the sport but finished the spring, shooting in the mid-40s for nine holes, under Smith’s guidance.

Smith also taught them to work as a team. The Lions worked together and qualified for the South/Central Group III tournament.

“It was really cool to see. Just trying to build a program,” said Smith, who thanked his father Warren Smith Sr. and Jack Mahar for being good assistants. Southern’s coach, Jeff Reilly, also helped Smith in his first year.

“I was really proud of them,” he said of his golfers. “I really enjoyed it. I can’t wait for next year. We set the bar for what we expect, and hopefully we can shoot higher next year.”

Team of the Year

Mainland used its depth this season and talented boys and girls golfers en route to a lot of team success this spring.

Mainland finished second at the South/Central Group III tournament and the Wildcat Invitational. Mainland placed seventh at the Garden State Cup, and the girls finished second at the Carl Arena/Al Rifkin Memorial Tournament, both prestigious events.

The Mustangs (18-3) won the Cape-Atlantic League American Division title, splitting with St. Augustine Prep for their only conference loss.

Their talent was highlighted by different top scorers or even a top-six lineup in each match or tournament and still defeating or staying close with top teams.

Mainland put together much individual success, too, such as Daniel Herzchel (CAL boys champion), Keller Tannehill (sixth in the state Group III tournament), Stefanowicz and Isabella Ruzzo (second in the CAL Girls tournament and fifth at Carl Arena/Al Rifkin)

The Mustangs are The PressTeam of the Year.

“Everybody had the opportunities,” said Clements, who said Mainland rotated its lineup to give “our golfers the best opportunities to go out and compete because they deserve that as an entire team.

“We utilized our depth, whether it cost us a match or not (Mainland used different top sixes in its two close losses to Shawnee and Wall Township). And it was a great learning experience not only for our program, but also for the golfers and the coaches. Our reward was to utilize our depth so that they had a great experience, and that’s what we hope for them.”

Clements said the senior leadership also aided a successful season. He will miss the three seniors — Mateo Medina, Ruzzo and Stefanowicz.

“They led by example and were very instrumental,” Clements said. “We want to continue to instill their mindsets going forward and get ready for the next season. It was awesome.”