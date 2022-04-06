 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls wrestling takes another step toward becoming it own high school sport

ROBBINSVILLE – Girls high school wrestling continued on the road to becoming its own sport Wednesday.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association executive committee unanimously passed a proposal to that allows the state high schools to vote on the matter at the NJSIAA general membership meeting May 2.

If the measure passes, the NJSIAA will be able to develop specific regulations and rules for girls wrestling. The girls would no longer be tied to boys wrestling. It would also allow the NJSIAA to hold a girls team tournament.

New Jersey began girls wrestling in 2018.

In other action Wednesday, the NJSIAA clarified its six-day practice rule, which says at the start of the season an athlete must participate in six practices before playing in a scrimmage or game.

“It’s safety related. It’s been on our books forever,” NJSIAA chief operating officer Tony Maselli said.

The rule was relaxed during the pandemic to allow athletes who were quarantined to return quicker.

The new clarification says that any athlete that misses four or more days must start the six-practice stretch rule over except if that fourth day is because of a circumstance beyond an athlete’s control, such as snow day or a Sunday when the team is not permitted to practice.

