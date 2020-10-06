Girls tennis roundup: Southern falls to Toms River South

Toms River South 4.5
Southern Reg. 0.5,
Singles— Becca Grunin TRS d. Gabby Bates 6-3, 4-6; Emma Grunin TRS d. Ella Brown 6-3, 6-2; Janelle Blaszka TRS d. Cristina Ciborowski 0-6, 6-0, 6-4.
Doubles— Abbie Gresek-Rylee Hussey TRS d. Tiffany Ortner/Erica Scheinberg 7-6, 6-3; Kaitlin Gonsalves-Kellie Cochran S drew with Julia Edens-Arianna Rios 6-4.
Pitman 5,
Wildwood 0
Singles— Samantha Brennan d. Laila Rios 6-2, 6-2; Julie Tozour d. Shayna Carter 6-4, 6-1; Lauren Dresh d. Emeli Matias 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles— Serena Calhoun-Abby Pagan d. Faith Hurst- Laura Palaicios 6-1, 6-0; Giana DeBlock-Jordan Moorhead d. Charlotte Kilian-Karla Romero 6-3, 6-0.
Records— Pitman 3-1; Wildwood 0-3
From Monday
Lower Cape May Reg. 3,
Atlantic City 2
Singles— Sam Mancuso LCM d. Juliette Loftus 6-0, 6-1; Mayla Burns AC d. Vika Simonsen 7-5, 6-4; Serena Su AC d, Alesia Chase 1-6, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles— Hope Sandhoff-Riley Sullivan LCM d. Stella Smith-Hannah Frebowitz 6-4, 6-1; Sophia Levin-Marley Kronemeyer LCM d. Rosie Miltenberger-Cecelia Marota 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.
Records— LCM 3-0; AC 1-2.
From Thursday
Atlantic City 5,
Middle Twp. 0
Singles— Juliette Loftus d. Ava Elisano 6-2, 6-2; Mayla Burns d. Sarina Wen 6-0, 6-1; Serena Su d. Samantha Payne.
Doubles— Stella Smith-Hannah Frebowitz d. Jenna DiPasquale-Serenity Carlos 6-4, 6-3; Rosie Miltenberger-Cecelia Marota d. Aislin Robb-Rory Golway 6-2, 6-3.
Records— AC 1-2; Middle 0-4.
From Friday
Mainland 5,
Middle Twp. 0
Singles— Khushi Thakkar d. Ava Elisano 6-0, 6-0; Charlotte Walcoff d. Sarina Wen 6-0, 6-1; Hannah Carson d. Samantha Payne 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles— Anna Geubtner-Elizabeth Ong d. Jenna DiPasquale-Serenity Carlos 6-0, 6-1; Lexi Jacob-Riley Murray d. Aislin Robb-Rory Golway 6-4, 6-4.
Records— Mainland 3-0; Middle 0-4.
