Girls tennis, field hockey Elite 11s

A ranking of football teams in the West Jersey Football League and in southern Ocean County and, for all other sports, teams in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties. Rankings selected by The Press’ high school sports staff based on observation, research and interviews. Records through Saturday. Previous rankings in parentheses:
FOOTBALL
1. Delsea Reg. (1) 8-0: Beat St. Joseph Academy 33-27
2. Toms River North (2) 9-0: Beat Middletown North 50-6
3. Camden (3) (7): Beat Camden Catholic 49-7.
4. Mainland Reg. (4) 7-1: Idle
5. Holy Spirit (5) 7-1: Beat Kingsway Regional 31-27
6. Pennsauken (6) 8-0: Beat Vineland 32-14
People are also reading…
7. Millville (7) 6-2: Beat Cherokee 31-20
8. Hammonton (9) 7-2: Beat Ocean City 28-14
9. St. Augustine Prep (UR) 5-4: Beat Lenape 17-10
10. St. Joseph Acad. (8) 5-2: Lost to Delsea Regional 33-27
11. Kinsgway Reg. (10) 5-3: Lost to Holy Spirit 31-27
BOYS SOCCER
1. Delran (1);8-3-5
2. Haddon Twp.(3);14-2-2
3. Shawnee (4);10-2-4
4. West Deptford (5);11-5-1
5. Cherokee (2);10-2-2
6. Washington Twp. (6);11-4
7. Cherry Hill West (7);10-3-2
8. St. Augustine Prep (9);10-5-3
9. Hammonton (UR);11-5-3
10. Middle Twp. (8);14-3
11. Egg Harbor Twp. (12);13-4-1
GIRLS SOCCER
1. Eastern Reg. (1);17-1-2
2. Shawnee (2);14-4-1
3. Cherokee (3);14-3
4. Ocean City (4);12-0-2
5. Sterling (5);15-1-1
6. Schalick (7);12-1-2
7. Delsea Reg. (8);14-3
8. Toms River North (9);11-5
9. Rancocas Valley (4);13-1-1 (lose to cherry hill west)
10. Williamstown (8);10-4
11.Cherry Hill West (UR);9-6-1
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
1. Paul VI (1);22-0
2. Southern Reg. (2);27-0
3. Williamstown (4);22-4
4. Washington Twp. (3);20-3
5. Pinelands Reg. (5);15-8
6. Pleasantville (9);18-0
7. Mainland Reg. (7);16-3
8. Shawnee (7);12-7
9. Moorestown (10);14-4
10. Barnegat (11);10-6
11. Lenape (UR);14-5
GIRLS TENNIS
1. Shawnee (1) 13-2
2. Moorestown (2) 14-5
3. Haddonfield (3) 18-5
4. Mainland Regional (4) 17-1
5. Lenape (5) 10-4
6. Haddon Twp. (6) 18-3
7. Clearview Reg. (7) 17-2
8. Cherry Hill East (8) 12-4
9. Pemberton (10) 16-1
10. GCIT (9) 16-4
11. Cherokee (UR) 9-5
FIELD HOCKEY
1. Camden Catholic (1) 14-1
2. Kingsway Reg. (2) 13-2
3. Clearview Reg. (3) 14-1
4. Collingswood (4) 13-3
5. Shawnee (5) 9-4-1
6. St. Joseph Acad. (7) 14-0-2
7. Ocean City (8) 10-3-2
8. Eastern Reg. (6) 9-6
9. Hammonton (9) 12-2-2
10. Egg Harbor Twp. (11) 9-4-3
11. Our Lady of Mercy (UR) 12-0-1
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
1. Haddonfield (2)
2. Clearview Reg. (1)
3. Ocean City (3)
4. Mainland Reg. (4)
5. Toms River North (5)
6. Cherokee (8)
7. Pt. Pleasant Borough (6)
8. Southern Reg. (10)
9. Washington Twp. (7)
10. Egg Harbor Twp. (9)
11. Bishop Eustace (UR)
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
1. Cherokee (1)
2. Southern Reg. (2)
3. Haddonfield (5)
4. Cinnaminson (9)
5. Williamstown (3)
6. Ocean City (11)
7. Highland Reg. (6)
8. Haddon Heights (7)
9. Washington Twp. (9)
10. Lenape (10)
11. Shawnee (UR)
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.