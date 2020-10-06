Girls soccer roundup: Olivia Giordano scores 4 goals to lead Millville

Olivia Giordano scored four goals for Millville (2-0) in a 6-2 win over Our Lady of Mercy Academy. Jayme Sooy and Karli Jones each scored once. Mary Greco had three assists. Cali Sloan added one assist.
OLMA fell to 0-2.
Wildwood Catholic 4,
Lower Cape May Reg. 1
Ivy Bolle scored twice for the Crusaders. Marianna Papazoglou and Nola Quinn. Mia Caso had two assists. Kimmy Casiello had an assist. Leona Macrina had four saves.
For Lower, Sienna King scored off an assist from Joanna Bonney. Julianne Frederick made six saves.
Atlantic Christian 5,
Kings Christian 1
Eden Wilson scored twice for the Cougars (5-0). Paige Noble, Reyna Lewis and Maddie DeNick each scored once. Shelby Einwetcher made six saves.
For Kings, Arianna Brown scored. Maddie Shroll made 16 saves.
Egg Harbor Twp. 8,
Pleasantville 0
Niki Danz scored four goals for the Eagles (2-0). Kyleigh Oberman added two. Gabriella Piantadosi and Adeline Umphlett each scored once. EHT led 5-0 at halftime. Samantha Oliver made two saves, Jailynn Mulhern one.
For Pleasantville (0-2), Thalia Rodriguez made seven saves.
Absegami 6,
St. Joseph 0
Jackie Fortis scored two goals for the host Braves (2-0), and Emily Johnson added a goal and an assist. Ella Hayak, Jayla McNamara and Chiamaka Wokocha each had a goal. Rebecca Silipena made one save for the shutout.
St. Joe dropped to 0-2.
