 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls soccer roundup: Olivia Giordano scores 4 goals to lead Millville
0 comments

Girls soccer roundup: Olivia Giordano scores 4 goals to lead Millville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Olivia Giordano headshot

Giordano 2019 Millville H.S. girls soccer team

Olivia Giordano scored four goals for Millville (2-0) in a 6-2 win over Our Lady of Mercy Academy. Jayme Sooy and Karli Jones each scored once. Mary Greco had three assists. Cali Sloan added one assist.

OLMA fell to 0-2.

Wildwood Catholic 4,

Lower Cape May Reg. 1

Ivy Bolle scored twice for the Crusaders. Marianna Papazoglou and Nola Quinn. Mia Caso had two assists. Kimmy Casiello had an assist. Leona Macrina had four saves.

For Lower, Sienna King scored off an assist from Joanna Bonney. Julianne Frederick made six saves.

Atlantic Christian 5,

Kings Christian 1

Eden Wilson scored twice for the Cougars (5-0). Paige Noble, Reyna Lewis and Maddie DeNick each scored once. Shelby Einwetcher made six saves.

For Kings, Arianna Brown scored. Maddie Shroll made 16 saves.

Egg Harbor Twp. 8,

Pleasantville 0

Niki Danz scored four goals for the Eagles (2-0). Kyleigh Oberman added two. Gabriella Piantadosi and Adeline Umphlett each scored once. EHT led 5-0 at halftime. Samantha Oliver made two saves, Jailynn Mulhern one.

For Pleasantville (0-2), Thalia Rodriguez made seven saves.

Absegami 6,

St. Joseph 0

Jackie Fortis scored two goals for the host Braves (2-0), and Emily Johnson added a goal and an assist. Ella Hayak, Jayla McNamara and Chiamaka Wokocha each had a goal. Rebecca Silipena made one save for the shutout.

St. Joe dropped to 0-2.

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News