Girls coaches, wrestlers want state tournament to return to Atlantic City

PHILLIPSBURG — The rapid growth in the state of girls wrestling as a high school sport has encouraged its coaches and athletes.

But it's also prompted discussion this week about where its state individual championship tournament should be held: at a high school, on its own or alongside the three-day boys tournament to be held next week at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

On Sunday, a handful of local girls wrestled in the state tournament at Phillipsburg High School in Warren County. They had the spotlight to themselves on a day in which no boys wrestling was scheduled.

Last season, both the boys and girls state individual tournaments were held in Phillipsburg due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Normally, both events are held at Boardwalk Hall.

But their thoughts also strayed to the iconic 93-year-old facility by the sea — and questions about equality.

“It’s nice because they try to give us our own space, but I’d rather be at Boardwalk Hall,” said Mainland Regional junior Jackie Oviedo Ramos, who finished fourth in the state at 120 pounds. "Boardwalk Hall is huge, and this is just a high school gym. We are growing. I feel like we should have that same opportunity to wrestle at Boardwalk Hall."

And while several local wrestlers and coaches expressed similar thoughts, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association says keeping the girls tournament separate from the boys' will help the sport continue to build its own identity.

"One, it makes it easier on the coaches," Colleen Maguire, executive director of the NJSIAA, said at the girls tournament. "They are here, they are focused. This is the only thing really going on in the landscape of the NJSIAA. It is all focused on the girls, which is tremendous."

Also, she said, girls receive their own day of media coverage with a separate event, "as opposed to being layered in with the boys. This gives them their own platform, which is awesome."

The NJSIAA, which governs most high school sports in the state, first sanctioned girls wrestling in 2018. Participation was small at the outset, and the girls state championship tournament was held in conjunction with the boys' in 2019 and 2020 at Boardwalk Hall. Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the girls and boys state tournaments were both held at Phillipsburg, a much smaller venue, on separate days.

This year, the boys will be back at Boardwalk Hall from March 3-5, wrestling for state titles in front of large crowds and an electric atmosphere that creates lifelong memories. The event also has an impact on the resort's economy. The state wrestling tournament can bring more than $3.7 million in customer spending to the resort, according to a report issued following the 2015 event.

About 71% of those who attended the tournament spent more than $200 at Atlantic City businesses during the event weekend.

Riley Lerner, a Cedar Creek sophomore, finished second in her weight class (114) Sunday at Phillipsburg. She, too, wants the chance to wrestle at Boardwalk Hall.

"I understand that (girls wrestling) is getting big enough that they can separate it. It's almost where they have to separate it," Lerner said.

The 2020 girls state tournament in Atlantic City featured 66 wrestlers. The total Sunday at Phillipsburg was 96. And the previous weekend, about 230 girls wrestled at the South Region tournament, an increase of about 150 from just one year earlier.

But that kind of growth is exactly why the girls should get to compete for state titles in Atlantic City, said Holy Spirit sophomore Alex Graffius, who earned a medal with her sixth-place finish at 120 Sunday.

"It's not fair to us," Graffius said. "It's just not right. It doesn't feel equal. There is nothing different. We are doing the same sport. We are getting the same job done, to see who can win."

It’s not just the girls who want to see a change.

Cedar Creek coach George Cappuccio hopes to see Lerner compete at Boardwalk Hall if she makes the tournament again as a junior in 2023.

"I would like to see the girls in Atlantic City." Cappuccio said. "I feel like they deserve it. I feel there is more of a spotlight in Atlantic City. This is a nice venue, but there is something special about Atlantic City. The girls division shouldn't be a second-rate, off-to-the-side type of thing. They should be alongside the guys."

Phillipsburg opened its new facility in 2016. The gymnasium is large and held four mats Sunday. The school, which cost $127.5 million to build, features state-of-the-art turf fields and leads up a hill that overlooks mountains on both the New Jersey and Pennsylvania sides.

The tournament ran smoothly Sunday, as it did with the boys and girls events a year ago. But Mainland coach Clayton Smith also would have preferred to see the girls compete in Atlantic City.

"Taking away nothing from Phillipsburg High School," Smith said. "It's a great facility, nice venue. The girls have their own tournament just for them. That's kind of the angle the state is taking, I think.

"But at the same time, when you are in Boardwalk Hall, in a venue that big, that holds 10,500, when you walk down that hallway and see that (atmosphere) open up in front of you, you get that shock-and-awe feeling. Some of these girls will never get that feeling."

But scheduling the growing girls sport with the much larger boys tournament in one facility is challenging. The girls tournament could have been held at Boardwalk Hall the morning of March 3, hours before the boys competition begins. The facility was unavailable for boys or girls on March 6 because the facility will be setting up for that week's Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference basketball tournaments.

Maguire said no plans have been made yet for the 2023 girls tournament. Her main focus, she said, is adding a third girls regional tournament.

But, she said, girls wrestling will never "stand alone if you keep mixing it with the boys. ... I think we need to focus on growing the sport now and a little less time focusing where they are wrestling. If the NJSIAA treats it as a separate sport, I'm optimistic the sport will grow."

Lerner, a two-time state runner-up, is grateful to see her sport growing but still wonders why the girls can't wrestle at Boardwalk Hall.

"The boys are in Boardwalk Hall, one of the biggest convention centers in New Jersey," she said. "We are in a high school where the capacity, without the mats down, is 2,500. How is that fair? I'm grateful that we get to have a state tournament. I really am. But it's not fair."

