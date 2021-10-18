Gilmer Mendoza scores 2, EHT tops Hammonton 3-2 for CAL title

“I’m happy for my teammates, my family. I’m really proud of them.”

For Lambert, EHT’s semifinal victory over the Hermits, the fifth-ranked team in the Elite 11, was one of his proudest moments as a coach. The Eagles, who were the wild-card team in the tournament, trailed 1-0 and came back to win 2-1. EHT and St. Augustine are typically two of the better teams in the CAL and have developed an intense rivalry over the years.

And the Eagles had to battle back again Monday.

In the 48th minute, EHT senior Henry Calix scored off his own rebound after being awarded a penalty kick to tie the game at 2-2.

Later, Mendoza scored the tiebreaking goal.

“I don’t think we hit our peak yet, but it’s fun to go on this run,” Lambert said. “The boys are starting to believe in who we are and what we are doing. And if we continue to do that, we are going to be a tough team to beat.”

Carter Bailey scored off a corner kick in the 21st minute for Hammonton to tie the game at 1-1. Sernio Aumenta scored in the 40th minute off a rebound to give the Blue Devils a 2-1 lead. There was an initial save and then traffic in front of the net that led to the goal.