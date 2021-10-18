Gilmer Mendoza scores 2, EHT tops Hammonton 3-2 for CAL title

HAMMONTON — From the start of the season, the Egg Harbor Township High School boys soccer team always realized its potential.
But injuries and a few close, early-season losses were small setbacks along the journey.
“Early on this year, we were still trying to figure out who we were and what we are capable of,” coach Pete Lambert said. “(We) are healthy again. We are starting to click. I think we are clicking at the right time.”
Gilmer Mendoza scored twice to lead the fourth-seeded Eagles to a 3-2 victory over third-seeded Hammonton to capture the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament championship on a windy Monday.
“We are really excited,” Lambert said. “They earned it. There’s no doubt about it. They are a special group.”
In the 66th minute, Mendoza capped the scoring off an assist from Matthew Sanchez. Mendoza, who called the game “a team win,” also scored in the fourth minute to open the scoring.
Hammonton (13-4) led 2-1 at halftime. The Eagles (11-3), winners of seven straight games, are ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11.
“I’m feeling very good,” said Mendoza, 17, of EHT. “Really competitive game. I was very happy when we won (against St. Augustine in a semifinal Saturday), and I’m very happy we won and got this result. … I feel really great.
“I’m happy for my teammates, my family. I’m really proud of them.”
For Lambert, EHT’s semifinal victory over the Hermits, the fifth-ranked team in the Elite 11, was one of his proudest moments as a coach. The Eagles, who were the wild-card team in the tournament, trailed 1-0 and came back to win 2-1. EHT and St. Augustine are typically two of the better teams in the CAL and have developed an intense rivalry over the years.
And the Eagles had to battle back again Monday.
In the 48th minute, EHT senior Henry Calix scored off his own rebound after being awarded a penalty kick to tie the game at 2-2.
Later, Mendoza scored the tiebreaking goal.
“I don’t think we hit our peak yet, but it’s fun to go on this run,” Lambert said. “The boys are starting to believe in who we are and what we are doing. And if we continue to do that, we are going to be a tough team to beat.”
Carter Bailey scored off a corner kick in the 21st minute for Hammonton to tie the game at 1-1. Sernio Aumenta scored in the 40th minute off a rebound to give the Blue Devils a 2-1 lead. There was an initial save and then traffic in front of the net that led to the goal.
The Blue Devils defeated EHT 2-1 on Sept. 13 and lost to the Eagles 2-0 on Oct. 4. Both teams compete in the CAL American Division. Hammonton had won four straight games entering Monday.
On Monday, EHT outshot Hammonton 10-8. Chris Volk made seven saves for the Blue Devils. Nick Marin made six for EHT.
“Hammonton is a really good team,” Lambert said. “Hats off to them for getting here. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy.”
The Eagles played against the wind in the first half and had the wind at their backs in the second half, which Lambert said helped them connect more and play their style.
But Lambert and Mendoza both agreed that Eagles played better in the second half, which was more of a factor than the wind.
“We are a second-half team,” said Mendoza.
At halftime, EHT “knew we had a lot of soccer left,” Lambert said. And, with that in mind, it was all about passion to make the comeback happen, Mendoza added.
EHT started a tough week off right with a championship, but its schedule does not get easier. The Eagles will play Washington Township on Wednesday and will open the South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association Tournament against Clearview Regional on Saturday.
The Pioneers and the Minutemen are ranked seventh and ninth, respectively, in the Elite 11.
“We knew we could be dangerous (Monday). I’m super proud of these guys,” Lambert said. “We are going to enjoy it. But are back to work (Tuesday).
“We get to do a lot more stuff. I’m looking forward to it,” Mendoza said. “I’m very excited about all of my goals. Very proud of the team."
