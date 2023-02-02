George Rhodes picked up a big win in the 190-pound bout Wednesday to lead the Absegami High School wrestling team to a 44-25 victory over Lower Cape May Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League American Conference dual.

The Braves improve to 10-9, while the Capers Tigers fel to 13-5.

Rhodes earned a 5-4 decision over Brock Zurawski, who placed eighth last winter at the state tournament in Atlantic City. Zurawski, who is committed to wrestle at Rider University, also won the District 32 and Region 8 titles.

Last season, Rhodes won the District 32 championship and finished second at the Region 8 tournament. He made the state tournament but did not place in the top eight.

Rhodes and Zurawski were both first-team Press-All Stars.

On Wednesday, Lower's Eric Coombs (106), Chase Hansen (132) and Benjamin Rue (285) each won by pin. Absegami's Christopher Eaton (144), Frank Gargione (150), Julian Rivera (157) and Sean Cowan (175) each pinned their opponents.

The Caper Tigers' Logan Haggerty won a tight 6-4 decision at 165. The Braves' Matthew Sterling (138) won 7-5 in sudden victory.

Boys basketball

Southern Reg. 46, Pinelands Reg. 26: Tom Menegus scored 16 to go with 16 rebounds, four blocks and three steals for the Rams (12-8). Caden Schubiger scored. 12, and Cooper Dempsey added six. Pat Gaffney added six assists, six points and three rebounds. Max DiPietro had six rebounds, four steals and scored four. Leo Crowley scored two.

Mike Hall scored nine for Pinelands (2-19). Ty Kline and Matt Davis each scored five. Ashish Gainder two) and Gerald Newsome (one) also scored.

Girls basketball

Southern Reg. 45, Pinelands Reg. 18: Taylor Kelly scored 13 for the Rams (4-17). Sarah Boyd scored 11. Jenna Castaldo added 11 rebounds, six assists, three steals and two points. Christina Caiazzo scored six to go with six rebounds. Skylar Soltis and Kaya Kelly each scored four, and Casey Collins and Avery DiPietro each added two. Lindsey Kelly scored one.

Jada Quigley scored six for Pinelands (2-15). Hailey Barrachetto scored four, and Natalie Rey, Jayla Kline, Hailey Barrachetto and Brianna Mccory each added two.

Ice hockey

Southern Reg. 1, Wall Twp. 1: Thomas Giaccio scored in the first period for the Rams 6-8-1), and Aidan Ruiz assisted. Aidan Rowland made 32 saves. For Wall (8-9-1), Carter Jolly scored, and Ethan Rotante made 25 saves.