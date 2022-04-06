Gene Allen steps down as Atlantic City boys basketball coach

The dream is over for Atlantic City High School boys basketball coach Gene Allen.

Allen, who took over the program in 2003 and led the Vikings to unprecedented heights, announced Wednesday he is stepping down as coach. Allen met with the team after school.

“I just think it’s time,” Allen said.

Allen, 62, is one of the most successful coaches in New Jersey high school basketball history. He coached the Vikings to three state Group IV titles (2005, 2012, 2013). Atlantic City had not won a state championships before he took over the program. He is the winningest coach in school history with a career record of 377-136. Atlantic City won seven South Jersey championships under Allen with the last one coming in 2020 just before the pandemic struck.

The Vikings also won four Cape-Atlantic League titles and went to five state finals and nine South Jersey finals, under Allen. The Vikings were at their best in February and March when the games meant the most. Atlantic City often won on the road in the playoffs before packed gyms in game where they were the underdogs.

“We definitely exceeded expectations,” Allen said. “It was a great run. There was nothing like sitting back and looking at the crowd and seeing how intense and excited they were. To come through and win those games, there was no better feeling.”

Allen saw his first Atlantic City game as an eighth-grader in 1973. The Vikings hosted Trenton in the school’s old Albany Avenue location.

The gym was packed. Atlantic City-Trenton was then one of the state’s biggest rivalries. Allen sat behind the Vikings’ bench in the midst of a raucous cheering section that reacted with each play.

That day started Allen's passion for Atlantic City basketball.

“To become the head coach (of Atlantic City) …,” said Allen, who ironically graduated from Atlantic City rival Holy Spirit.

Allen was known for his demonstrative coaching style. His players knew exactly how he was feeling. He often found himself wondering a few steps onto the court.

Allen admitted the last few seasons have worn on him. After a parent’s complaint, the Board of Education voted not to rehire him in 2018. Allen fought for his job and was reinstated. The next season, the Vikings won the 2020 South Jersey Group IV title.

The pandemic also impacted the Atlantic City program. The Vikings played just seven games in 2021. They finished 4-13 this past season.

“It’s going to take a Herculean effort to get the program back,” Allen said. “This would be a good time for the kids to hear a different voice. I also think it’s a good time for me to concentrate on other things.”

Allen has been talking about stepping down for the past few seasons. He credited the school administration and the players for the team’s success.

“The kids really bought into what we were preaching,” Allen said. “Looking back on it, it’s not about the Xs and Os. It’s really the Jimmies and Joes. The kids made the program what it is and what it became. I will forever be indebted to those kids because without them none of this is possible.”

