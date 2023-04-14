The Gloucester Tech boys volleyball team beat host Hammonton 2-0 on Friday.
The Cheetahs (3-1) won with scores of 25-18 and 25-19.
For Hammonton (2-3), Brandon Chainey had five kills and two digs. Matt Viruet added four digs and two service points, and Sebastian Pandia contributed two kills. Hector Feliciano had two kills, three digs and two aces, and Isaac Fishman added two blocks, seven assists and three service points.
Colts Neck 2, Lacey Twp. 0: Colts Neck (5-0) won by set scores of 25-15, 25-20. Ryan Westrich led with 15 assists. Ryan Gershon had 12 service points. For Lacey (3-2), Mason Mozal led with 10 digs. Paul Introna added seven assists. Brayden Jiminez had seven service points and six digs.
