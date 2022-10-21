Gavin West's OT goal sends Hammonton to CAL tourney finals: Late Thursday roundup

Gavin West scored in overtime to lead the third-seeded Hammonton High School boys soccer team to a 2-1 victory over second-seeded Middle Township in a Cape-Atlantic League Tournament semifinal game Thursday.

Carter Bailey also scored for visiting Blue Devils (11-5-3). Marco Schiano added an assist. Michael Darnell made six saves for the victory.

Landon Osmundsen scored in the first half for the Panthers (14-3). Matt Sgrignioli assisted. Devon Bock made eight saves.

(5) St. Augustine 1, (1) Egg Harbor Twp. 1: St. Augustine won 7-6 in the penalty kicks. Sawyer Widecrantz scored off an assist from Angel Collazo in the first half for the Hermits (10-5-3), who are No. 9 in The Press Elite 11. Nate Biersbach scored for the Eagles (13-4-1), who are No. 11.

Hammonton will host St. Augustine in the championship Monday.

Other games

ACIT 3, Absegami 0: Benny Sanchez, Axel Mayren and Samuel Olarte scored for the Red Hawks (4-9-1). Trudale Scott had an assist. Stamatis Kartofilis made eight saves. Karmjeet Nagara made nine for Absegami (2-13).

Bridgeton 3, Cumberland Reg. 0: Eddie Perez, Andersson Chilisna-Camaja and Allan Emanuel Lopez Zacariaz scored for the Bulldogs (3-12-1). Jimmy Guzamn-Pacheco made three saves. Ryan Griner made six for Cumberland (5-12-1).

Millville 3, Mainland Reg. 1: Shaun McCarthy scored two and added an assist for the Thunderbolts (9-5-1). Jackson Gamber scored once. Matthew Sooy made three saves. The Mustangs fell to 6-10-1.

Pleasantville 6, Oakcrest 1: Matthew Monroy, Anthony Perdomo, Samson St. Vilus, Christofer Maldonado, Frank Real and Douglas Mendoza scored for the Greyhounds (8-3-1). Sebastian Romero and Monroy each added two assists. Daniel Garcia and Joshau Avioez each had an assist. Giovanni Saavedra made five saves. The Falcons fell to 8-3-3.

Freehold Borough 2, Lacey Twp. 1: Kieran McLean and Colin Wozniak scored for Freehold (6-11). Angel Tlacoxolal made eight saves. The Lions fell to 6-8-2.

Girls soccer

CAL Tournament semifinal

(1) No. 2 Ocean City 5, (5) Cedar Creek 0: Emily Benson had a goal and an assist for top-seeded Red Raiders. (12-0-2). Riley Fortna, Carly Gallagher, Zoey Lappin and Brooke Liebrand each scored once. Mckenna Chisholm, Ashley Rhodes and Natalie Hope each added assists. Tori Vliet had two saves for the shutout.

The Pirates fell to 9-5-1.

Ocean City, No. 2 in The Elite 11, will host second-seeded Mainland Regional at 4 p.m. Monday at Carey Stadium The game will be a rematch of last year’s championship.

Other games Wildwood 4, Cape May Tech 0: Kaydence Oakley scored three and added an assist for the Warriors (5-11). Brooke Steckel scored once. Janet Gonzalez and Kalei Budney each had an assist. Cape May Tech fell to 1-11.

Triton Reg. 1, Our Lady of Mercy 0: Kyra Samalonis scored off an assist from Amelia Aquino in the first half for Triton (7-7-1). Abigail Darji made 12 saves. Elizabeth Giamboy made 23 for the Villagers (8-6-1).

Field hockey

Lacey Twp. 1, Monmouth 0: Autumn Mangan scored the only goal of the game for host Lacey (11-3-1) in the first quarter off an assist by Caitlyn Voskanyan. Maeve Meehan had six saves for the win. Kaitlyn Convery had 17 saves for Monmouth (9-8).

Barnegat 2, Red Bank Catholic 1 OT: Alyson Sojak scored in overtime for the Bengals (11-2-1) in a Shore Conference Tournament play-in game. Emilia Ercolino scored in the third quarter. Jayna Greenblatt and Riley Schmidt each had an assist. Emalie Menegus made threes saves.

Hammonton 7, Mainland Reg. 0: Abigail Goblirsch scored two and added an assist for the Blue Devils (11-2-2), who are No. 9 in The Elite 11. Gracie Donio scored once and had an assist. Summer DiPaolo, Sophia Pullia, Madison Gazzara and Kiley Kozlowski each scored once. Chloe Comunale and Emma Longo each had an assist. Angelina Catania did not make a save in the win.

The Mustangs fell to 5-9-1.

Pinelands Reg. 3, Toms River South 1: Abigail Romanek scored twice for the Wildcats (7-5) in a Shore Conference Tournament play-in game. Brianna Cataffo added a goal and assist. Emma Kohler made 17 saves. Cali Krean scored for Toms River South (8-6).

Girls tennis

No. 4 Mainland Reg. 5, Atlantic City 0

Singles: Christina Htay, d. Mayla Burns 6-1, 6-2; Maddie Dennis d. Hannah Frebowitz 6-0, 6-0; Samantha Goldberg d. Cece Marota 4-6, 6-0, 10-4.

Doubles: Marlee Campbell and Elizabeth Ong d. Rosie Miltenberger and Mia Marota 6-0, 6-0; Lily Turner and Ana Kilibarda d. Ellie Carrasco and Lauren Fox 6-0, 6-0.

Records: Mainland 17-1; A.C. 6-11.

Holy Spirit 5, Pleasantville 0

Singles: Lorena Saavedra d. Julia Ramirez 6-0, 6-0; Catherine Gallagher d. Helen Robledo 6-1, 6-2; Mariah Nell d. Anika Cooper 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles: Danielle Curau and Melanie Torres d. Nasiyada Atkinson and Ayanna Hubbard 6-1, 6-0; Armani Mensah and Jessica Kay won by forfeit.

Records: Holy Spirit 12-5; Pleasantville 0-12.

Millville 3, Hammonton 2

Singles: Arielis Martinez, M d. Gracie Kappauf 6-2, 7-5; Cheyanna Snyder, M d. Natalie Sole 6-1, 6-0; Adrianna Palmore, H d. Rebecca Lore 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles: Laila Palmore and Mia Donio, H d. Jocelyn Eduardo and Brianna Miller 2-6, 6-3, 6-2; Jaslene Negron and Savanna Hadley, M d. Amelia Schirmer and Samantha Irwin 3-6, 7-6 (7-1).

Records: Millville 5-15; Hammonton 1-17.

Middle Township 5, Buena Regional 0

Singles: Maria Sakoulas d. Louise Shevchenko 6-0, 6-0; Serenity Carlos d. Valeria Pinedo 6-3, 6-0; Rylee McFadden d. Tori Thompson 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Lily Zuzulock and Sophia Zheng d. Amanda Martha and Elle Marple 6-0, 6-1; Fiona Gale and Joline Abe d. Tiffany Chen and Madelyn Senn 6-0, 6-0.

Records: Middle 18-2; Buena 1-12.

Ocean City 4, Our Lady of Mercy 1

Singles: Alexis Allegretto OC d. Jacqueline Carey 6-2, 6-; Catherine Stempin OC d. Jenna D’Orio 7-5, 6-0; Taylor Pontari OC d. Sarah Kern 6-0, 6-3

Doubles: Claire Coffey and Mackenzee Segich, OC d. Amani Malickel 6-3, 6-1; Morgan Edwards and Katie Hargrave OLMA d. Claire Brooks and Morgan Rebock 6-1, 6-1

Records: OLMA 5-10; Ocean City 7-10

Absegami 4, Egg Harbor Twp. 1

Singles: Olivia Hughes A d. Jamie Theophall 6-3, 6-2; Cassandra Hughes A d. Lauren Theophall 6-1, 6-2; Sarina Pollino A d. Lilly Munoz 6-4, 3-3

Doubles: Alyssa Bailey and Neha Pandeya A d. Elisa Liberi and Lily Ferriola 4-6, 6-4, 6-4; Natasha Wagner and Rebecka Belletini E d. Riya Patel and Madison Band 6-0, 6-4

Records: Absegami 12-5; EHT 15-5

Lower Cape May Reg. 5, Bridgeton 0

Singles: Sam Mancuso d. Maria Shelton 6-0, 6-0; Vika Simonsen d. Jocelyn Perez 6-1, 6-0; Maddie Gilbert d. Ashley Martinez 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Ainsley Reed and Jayci Shivers d. Juana West and Harmony Hughes 6-1, 7-6 (10-3); Hailey Elwell and Bryn Popdan d. Jocelyn Zamora Sanchez and Sarai Torres 6-0, 6-2

Records: Lower 13-4; Bridgeton 5-10

Boys cross country

Cape May County Championships

Team scoring: 1. Ocean City 19; 2. Wildwood 66; 3. Lower Cape May Regional 79; 4. Middle Township 86; 5. Cape May Tech 121.

Individual results: 1. Nick Scarangelli, OC 15:49.55; 2. Matt Hoffman, OC 16:23.36; 3. Chris Sardy, OC 16:45.08; 4. Jack Sura, LCM16:48.17; 5. Jorge Cruz Valle, WW 16:56.70; 6. Ethan Buck, OC 16:58.31; 7. Kal Heyman, OC 17:22.70; 8. Colin Abbott, OC 17:27.23; 9. Sam Ritti, OC 17:28.22; 10. Luke Basile, WW 18:38.25; 11. Aiden Formento, LCM 18:51.19; 12. Thomas Hargest, MT 18:55.67; 13. Brian Cunniff, WW 19:13.29; 14. Ahmed Djellal, WW 19:54; 15. N. Munuer de Dios, MT 20:07.87.

Girls cross country

Cape May County Championships

Team scoring: 1. Ocean City 20; 2. Middle Township 70; 3. Wildwood 76; 4. Lower Cape May Regional 95; 5. Cape May Tech 120.

Individual results: 1. Macie McCracken, WW 18:45.73; 2. Maeve Smith, OC 19:26.89; 3. Chloe Care, OC 19:54.48; 4. Olivia Palmieri, OC 20:14.30; 5. Frankie Ritzel, OC 20:17.85; 6. Grace McAfee, OC 20:25.74; 7. Gabrielle Henry, OC 20:59.85; 8. Leiah Pawlus, WW 21:14.80; 9. Abby Inserra, OC 21:17.17; 10. Sofia Jurusz, MT 21:25.70; 11. Jenna Hill, LCM 21:34.94; 12. Kaitlyn Crouthamel, LCM 21:35.16; 13. H. Vaught-Crumock, MT 21:54.21; 14. Paulina Rios, MT 21:56.95; 15. Kirstyn McHale, CMT 22:09.58.