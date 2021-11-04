Gavin West, Blue Devils hold on to defeat Camden Tech, advance to semis

Gavin West scored once and added an assist to lead the top-seeded Hammonton High School boys soccer team to a 3-2 victory over eighth-seeded Camden Tech in the South Jersey Group III quarterfinals Thursday.
The Blue Devils (17-5) led 2-1 at halftime.
Nick Iuliucci and Sernio Aumenta each scored once. Carter Bailey and Marco Schiano each added an assist. Chris Volk made four saves.
Antonio Jimenez and Bryan Calderon each scored for Camden Tech (14-8). Lucien Maslin mde four saves.
(10) Cherry Hill West 4, (2) Pinelands Reg. 2: The 10th-seeded Lions, who shut out seventh-seeded Ocean City in the first-round, took down the second-seeded Wildcats (12-6). Cherry Hill West hosts the winner of 14th-seeded Seneca and 11th-seeded Toms River South in the semifinals Monday.
The Lions improved to 11-7-1.
Hammonton hosts fourth-seeded Moorestown in the semifinals Monday.
S.J. Group II quarterfinals
(2) Sterling 3, (10) Oakcrest 0: The game was scoreless at halftime. But Sterling's Kevin Martin, Braden Sheehan and Jake Camardo each scored in the second half to send the Knights to the semifinals. Justin Burr and Mike Burckley each added an assist. Joey Lomas made four saves. Sterling (18-2-1) is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11.
The Falcons finish their season 9-8-1.
Sterling hosts third seeded West Deptford in the semifinals Monday. The Eagles are ranked No. 6 in The Elite 11.
S.J. Non-Public A quarterfinals
(4) St. Augustine 4, (5) St. Joseph (Metuchen) 0: Aidan Davis scored twice for the Hermits. Angel Collazo and Patrick Earnest each scored. The Hermits led 2-0 at halftime. St. Joseph fell to 11-8-2.
The Hermits (14-4-1), who earned a first-round bye, are ranked No. 10 in The Elite 11. St. Augustine plays the winner of eight-seeded Union Catholic and top-seeded Christian Brothers.
Field hockey
S.J. Group I semifinals
(4) Collinswood 3, (1) Lower Cape May Reg. 0: The Caper Tigers never reached the sectional final in program history and, after a solid season, they came up short Thursday. Collingswood scored twice in about three minutes in the second quarter en route to the finals. The loss snapped Lower's 11-game win streak, and ended its season at 15-3.
For Collingswood, Mia McConnell scored twice and Lily Bataloni added another score. The team will travel to third-seeded Woodstown for the championship Tuesday.
St. Joseph 3, Holy Spirit 1: Macie Jacquet and Emily Nelson each scored and had an assist for the Wildcats (17-3). Brenan Daly scored in the fourth quarter. Angelina Bill made eight saves. Savannah Keaser scored for the Spartans (9-8).
The Wildcats, who are ranked no. 10 in The Elie 11, host third-seeded Bishop Eustace in the South Jersey Non-Public semifinals Monday.
From Wednesday
S.J. Non-Public quarterfinals
(1) Camden Catholic 10, (9) Holy Spirit 0: Top-seeded Camden Catholic (19-2) led 9-0 at halftime. Olivia Bent-Cole had five goals and three assists, and Ava Moore added two goals and three assists. Isabella Moore, Isabel Rotaeche and Gianna Miller each scored once. Ninth-seeded Holy Spirit finished its season 9-7.
Girls volleyball
S.J. Group III semifinals
(2) Barnegat 2, (3) Sterling 0: The Bengals (17-9), ranked No. 9 in the Elite 11, won by set scores of 27-25, 25-19. Sterling, ranked No. 10, finished its season 16-6. Barnegat will host fifth-seeded Wall Township in the championship Tuesday.
(5) Wall Twp. 2, (1) Pinelands Reg. 1: Wall (15-8) won by set scores of 25-21, 20-25, 25-14. Caitlyn Downes led wit 13 digs to go with four service points, three assists and two aces for the Wildcats, who are ranked No. 6 in the Elite 11. Molly Quigley-Sanborn added 10 assists and six digs. Olivia Benson finished with seven digs, four kills and three service points. Jayne Wilkinson had sven kills. Samantha Poling and Arianna Loftus each added six service points. Loftus also finished with three digs and three aces.
Pinelands finished its season 17-7.
State Non-Public A first round
(2) Donovan Catholic 2, (15) Our Lady of Mercy 0: Donovan Catholic (21-4) won by set scores if 25-13, 25-16. Laine Kulpinski led with 17 assists to go with eight aces. the Villages finished their season 10-10.
From Wednesday
S.J. Group III quarterfinals
(4) Toms River South 2, (5) Absegami 0: The fourth-seeded Indians (13-10) won 26-24, 25-21. Jordan Sundberg led South with five kills, and Nicole Henninger had a team-high 18 assists. For the fifth-seeded Braves (18-7), Ayana Crandell and Jackie Fortis each had four kills and 11 digs. Fortis added four aces, Deesha Chokshi had nine assists, and Alex Montoya had five digs.
Girls soccer
Gloucester Christian 4, Atlantic Christian 1: Paige Noble scored off an assist from Maddie DeNick for Atlantic Christian. Taylor Sutton made six saves. For Gloucester, Sam Turning scored three. Lillian Fleming scored once. Chloe Shields made 10 saves.
