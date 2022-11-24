Gavin Roman breaks state receptions record in Holy Spirit's 63-34 win over Atlantic City

ABSECON — Sean Burns and Gavin Roman had plenty of reasons to celebrate Thursday.

And one big reason to be down in the dumps.

Burns threw five touchdown passes and Roman broke the single-season state record for receptions as Spirit beat rival Atlantic City 63-34 in the 94th edition of Atlantic County’s oldest rivalry.

Roman caught 10 passes for 49 yards, giving him 112 receptions for the season. That broke the state record of 111 set by Mike O’Brien of Butler (Morris County) in 1997.

“It means a lot doing it in front of all these alumni and fans that came out," Roman said of the record. "This is the most fans I’ve ever played in front of. But I couldn’t do it without Sean Burns. We’ve been playing football together since we were in the third grade. He just knows where I’m going to be.”

Burns also excelled Thursday, completing 31 of 47 passes for 421 yards.

“Even if you try to stop Jayden (Llanos) and Gavin, we have a whole bunch of wide receivers that are there to make plays,” Burns said. “It’s hard to stop us for sure.”

Both Burns and Roman are seniors who grew up around Holy Spirit football. Their fathers, Kevin Burns and Chalie Roman, are Spirit assistant coaches. As a youngster, Burns and Roman played catch behind the stands during Spirit games.

Thursday was their final game as Spirit football players. They will return as alumni to watch the Spartans play, but Spirit football will never be the same for them again.

“It’s sad,” Roman said. “We’ve been here since we were 3 years old. It’s kind of crazy that it’s all over now. It’s definitely way more sad that it’s over than happy about the record.”

Fans packed the Spirit home and visiting bleachers on a sunny, unseasonably warm day to watch the rivals play. The 50/50 prize was $2,259. There was plenty of anticipation for the contest. This was the first time since 2017 that both teams entered this game with winning records.

“It felt like a college game,” Llanos said. “The atmosphere was amazing.”

Atlantic City (7-3) played without head coach Keenan Wright, who was not at the game. Atlantic City athletic director Chris Ford said he could not give any details on Wright’s absence because it was a personnel matter.

The game was an offensive showcase for both teams.

In addition to Burns' and Roman’s exploits, Llanos caught 10 passes for 218 yards. Senior wide receiver Emmitt Kane caught three TD passes. Sophomore running back Jahcere Ward rushed 18 times for 96 yards and two TDs.

Spirit overcame standout performances from Atlantic City sophomore wide receiver Sah’nye Degraffenreidt and senior running back Allen Packard.

Degraffenreidt caught five passes for 121 yards and a TD. He also returned an interception for a TD. Degraffenredit made the play of the game with a one-handed leaping catch for a 32-yard gain in the second quarter.

Packard caught two TD passes and returned a kickoff 93 yards for a score.

Spirit (9-2) took control in the second quarter as Burns threw three TD passes to give the Spartans a 35-12 halftime lead.

Spirit’s 63 points were the most a team has ever scored in this rivalry, which began in 1926.

Spirit has won five straight from Atlantic City, but the Vikings lead the overall series 52-38-4.

“To put up 63 is pretty insane,” Llanos said.

Burns, Roman and the rest of the Spirit seniors got plenty of congratulations after the game.

They may no longer be high school players, but they will always be Spartans.

“It’s sad leaving this school,” Burns said, “but I’ll be back watching this game every Thanksgiving when I’m grown up. It’s never over."