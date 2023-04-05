The Gateway Regional High School girls lacrosse team beat Oakcrest 19-9 on Wednesday in a nonleague game.
Penelope Floyd led Gateway (1-1) with five goals and five assists. Lindsey Baxter had a team-high six goals.
For Oakcrest (0-2), Alexis Thavisack and Rachel Carson each scored three. Karina Guerrero, Madison Wimbish and Addison Maulone each scored one, and Fatima Sougougara made 12 saves.
Villa Maria Academy (Pa.) 14, Mainland Reg. 1: Lani Ford scored for the Mustangs (1-1). Kylie Kurtz made 12 saves. Villa Maria scored 11 in the first half.
Manchester Twp. 6, Pinelands Reg. 1: Riley McGuire scored four and had 14 fground balls for Manchester (1-0). Jada Lopez scored two. Natalia Stephens made four saves. The Wildcats (0-1) scored in the second half.
