The Garden State Cup returns Wednesday.

The prestigious event features some of the top high school golfers and programs in the state at Blue Heron Pines Golf Club in Galloway Township. This will be the 18th time the tournament is held. The event begins at 11 a.m. and is expected to end at approximately 4 p.m.

Last year, Mainland Regional took home second place in team scoring. Westfield won the team championship. The Mustangs are off to a great start this season, defeating Ocean City on March 29 and placing second as a team at the Wildcat Invitational on Monday.

Along with Westfield and the Mustangs, perennial powers Bergen Catholic and Christian Brothers Academy are set to compete. The Colts won the title in 2019, and Bergen Catholic had won the championship from 2016 to 2018. The Garden State Cup was no held in 2020 or 2021 due to the pandemic.

Other local teams competing are Ocean City, St. Augustine Prep, Egg Harbor Township and Southern Regional. Last season, the Hermits finished fifth as a team. Ocean City defeated St. Augustine last week. The Rams are currently undefeated.

Allentown, Colts Neck, Cranford, Don Bosco Prep, Hunterdon Central, Moorestown, Old Tappan, Ramapo, Ranney, St. Joseph (Montvale), Wall Township, Washington Township, Westfield and West Deptford are also expected to participate.

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski owns Blue Heron Pines Golf Club.