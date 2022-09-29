Game of the week: Oakcrest looks to end another streak, this one against rival Absegami

The Oakcrest High School football team broke one streak last week.

The Falcons beat previously undefeated Moorestown 15-14 for their first home win since 2019.

“It was big for us as a community,” Oakcrest coach Mike Forest said. “It was 1,098 days (between home wins). I counted them. I explained to the team that we broke the curse.”

Oakcrest (4-1) will try to break another long streak when it hosts Absegami (0-4) 2 p.m. Friday. The Falcons haven’t beaten their traditional rival since 2014 or 2,864 days.

Oakcrest/Absegami met on or the day before Thanksgiving until 2020. With the earlier start of the season and the added emphasis on the postseason, many teams have moved their Thanksgiving games to earlier in the season.

This is a rivalry of familiarity. The schools one shared the same building back in the 1970s. Oakcrest and Absegami are both members of the Greater Egg Harbor School District. The winner receives the Joe Mohr Trophy. The late Mohr was the longtime athletic director of Oakcrest and was athletic director of the now defunct Egg Harbor City High School. Absegami leads the series 27-18.

“I don’t think the date or the day has anything to do with how intense this rivalry (is),” Forest, a 1999 Oakcrest graduate, said. “We could play this game on Tuesday at 2 o’clock, and it’s still going to be the same type of atmosphere. I played in this rivalry. I know how serious it is.”

Oakcrest already has its most wins this season since it finished 4-5 in 2018. The Falcons were 3-7 in Forest's first season last year..

“I’m a very demanding coach,” he said. “I demand them to be good young men. I demand them to be great in the classroom. I demand them to look good every day in school. They’re starting to understand that and it’s starting to translate onto the field. If you have a team of great young men, football will take care of itself.”

The Falcons feature a pair of outstanding receivers in senior Aldrich Doe (17 catches for 231 yards) and Zicri Forest (nine catches for 129 yards). Junior quarterback Marcus Lee has thrown for 383 yards and four touchdowns.

‘He’s getting better every week,” Mike Forest said of Lee. “He’s really learning and taking the coaching well.It’s his first time really in the spotlight, and he’s doing a

Senior defensive end Nasir Regley leads the defense with 11 tackles for losses.

“He’s very strong,’ Forest said, “and he’s quick off the ball. He’s going to make sure he’s not outworked in the game.”

The Falcons have proven themselves to be resilient this season. They have won two straight since a 49-0 loss to Mainland Regional on Sept. 9.

“There were a lot of things we did wrong in that game,” Forest said. “We told the kids immediately, we were going to go in, watch film, take this beating and get right back on it. The kids bought in.”

Absegami is still seeking its first win under new coach Jim Harritopulos. Oakcrest could also boost its South Jersey Group II playoff hopes with a victory.

“Even though Absegami doesn’t have a win, there’s no reason why they should not think they can try to get it this week,” Forest said. ‘We have to be prepared, ready to go and show the community we really mean business. This would be huge (game) for us to continue to make out statement.”