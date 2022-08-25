 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
H.S. FOOTBALL GAME OF THE WEEK | MAINLAND VS. EHT

Game of the week: Mainland Regional and EHT to open the New Jersey high school football season

Egg Harbor Township High School senior quarterback Christian Rando can look across the field and empathize with John Franchini of Mainland Regional on Friday morning.

Franchini, a 14-year-old freshman, will start at quarterback as the Mustangs and EHT open the New Jersey high school football season with a 10 a.m. Battle at the Beach game in Ocean City.

Franchini, a Linwood resident, was quick to smile when asked at the Mustangs' practice Tuesday about the season opener.

“We’ve been preparing this whole summer for this first game,” Franchini said. “The coaches have done really well preparing us. I have trust in my teammates. The support of my teammates has been amazing.”

Franchini will be starting a high school game before he even attends a day of class.

“He’s got the potential to be something special,” Mainland coach Chuck Smith said of Franchini. “I’ve watched him as a little kid playing in youth games. Whatever sport he plays, you can tell he’s the man. Just the way he carries himself, great leadership, His teammates love him. He’s very coachable.”

It was not long ago that Rando was the young quarterback. He played for the Eagles as a freshman and sophomore. Rando threw for 617 yards and seven touchdowns and ran for five scores last season.

“It’s my fourth year,” Rando said. “I feel real good about the team. I feel more confident back there. I know the plays better. I know the team better. It’s just experience.”

Mainland/EHT will be the state’s first game this season. The Battle at the Bay is a showcase event that will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday and feature many of the state’s top teams. Egg Harbor Township made the playoffs for the first time since 2010 last season. Mainland is ranked No. 10 in The Press Preseason Elite 11.

“We’re excited about the whole thing,” Smith said. “The atmosphere (of the Battle at the Beach), knowing all these other people are going to see you. The kids are really excited about the opportunity.”

Mainland and EHT used to be Thanksgiving rivals. The holiday series ended in 2019. Since then, the contest has become both team’s traditional season opener. Mainland leads the series 26-12-1 and has won the last four games.

“There’s been a buildup to this game all year,” Rando said. “It’s a big game to win, first game of the season. If you win, you get momentum.”

Both teams feature some of South Jersey’s top players. Mainland senior running back Ja’Briel Mace has committed to Villanova University. He rushed for 937 yards last season.

“We have to stop their run game,” Rando said, “just execute upfront.”

EHT junior defensive lineman Mike Simeon made 53 tackles, 17.5 of them for losses last season.

“They’re always a tough team to play against,” Smith said. “Both teams know each other very well. The kids all know each other. It should be a great contest.”

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Game of the Week

Who: Mainland Regional vs. Egg Harbor Township

When/where: 10 a.m. Friday at Ocean City's Carey Stadium

Did you know: This will be the first game played in New Jersey this season. The contest is part of the Battle at the Beach showcase event. Mainland and EHT were Thanksgiving rivals until 2019. Mainland leads the series 26-12-1.

Key players:

EHT: Christian Rando, Sr., QB; Xavier Bullock, Sr., WR; Mike Simeon, Jr., DE.

Mainland: Ja’Briel Mace, Sr., RB/DB; John Franchini, Fr., QB; Cohen Cook, Jr., WR/LB.

The last five meetings:

2021: Mainland Regional 14, EHT 6

2020: Mainland Regional 13, EHT 6

2019: Mainland Regional 23, EHT 12

2018: Mainland Regional 13, EHT 7

2017: EHT 41, Mainland 0

