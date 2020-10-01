GAME OF THE WEEK: Holy Spirit, St. Joe renew rivalry in opening week of the season

Both the Spartans and the Wildcats have tried to protect themselves against the new coronavirus on and off the field.

“We always try to be extra careful about who we’re around and how many people we’re around,” Ross said. “Even when we’re around each other we try to follow all the health guidelines and just be examples to other schools as well as our peers in school.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Both Holy Spirit and St. Joe are again projected to be among the South Jersey’s top teams. Holy Spirit is ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11, and St. Joe is No. 8.

Smith, a Colorado State University recruit, rushed for 1,440 yards last season. Ross, who has committed to Army, rushed for 348 yards and made 76 tackles despite being hampered for much of last season by an ankle injury.

“We have a lot of people coming back,” Smith said. “They have a lot of people coming back. This is a tough game.”

Games between these schools usually are. The rivalry is known as the “Holy War” between their fans. Spirit and St. Joe compete to attract many of the same students to their programs. The winner of Friday’s game gets bragging rights when speaking to prospective students.