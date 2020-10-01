GAME OF THE WEEK: Holy Spirit, St. Joe renew rivalry in opening week of the season

The Holy Spirit High School and St. Joseph Academy football teams met for the state Non-Public II title last fall.
Spirit won.
“They beat us pretty bad last year — 38-0,” St. Joe senior running back and linebacker Ahmad Ross said. “I really don’t think any more words need to be said. I think about it every day.”
Holy Spirit standout running back Patrick Smith understands how Ross feels. Holy Spirit and St. Joe will renew one of South Jersey’s most passionate rivalries when they kick off the season at 7 p.m. Friday at Buena Regional.
“If I was in their shoes, I’d be so hungry,” Smith said, “playing a team that did something not many have done in St. Joe’s high school football career. They’re coming in with a mindset that they want to (get) us just like we (got) them.”
This is one of the opening weekend’s most intriguing games. It was a weekend many in the New Jersey high school sports community thought would never happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teams began phased summer workouts in July. They couldn’t even use a football during phase one. Formal practice began Sept. 14.
“There was a doubt about having a season,” Smith said. ‘But we made it through all the stages completely with no bad news. It’s very exciting to know that we made it this far with no problems. I can’t wait.”
Both the Spartans and the Wildcats have tried to protect themselves against the new coronavirus on and off the field.
“We always try to be extra careful about who we’re around and how many people we’re around,” Ross said. “Even when we’re around each other we try to follow all the health guidelines and just be examples to other schools as well as our peers in school.”
Both Holy Spirit and St. Joe are again projected to be among the South Jersey’s top teams. Holy Spirit is ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11, and St. Joe is No. 8.
Smith, a Colorado State University recruit, rushed for 1,440 yards last season. Ross, who has committed to Army, rushed for 348 yards and made 76 tackles despite being hampered for much of last season by an ankle injury.
“We have a lot of people coming back,” Smith said. “They have a lot of people coming back. This is a tough game.”
Games between these schools usually are. The rivalry is known as the “Holy War” between their fans. Spirit and St. Joe compete to attract many of the same students to their programs. The winner of Friday’s game gets bragging rights when speaking to prospective students.
In addition to successfully dealing with COVID-19, St. Joe players, coaches and fans have another reason to relish Friday’s game.
The school split with the Camden Diocese last June. It appeared as if St. Joe might close for good. But the school’s alumni and friends stepped in, and St. Joe reopened in August and is now a private school known as St. Joseph Academy.
“It was hard,” Ross said of the uncertain future the school faced this summer. “But I feel that tough times make tough people. We just all stayed together. We really trusted in (St. Joe coach Paul Sacco) and the rest of the administration to be able to get the job done.”
This season will be different because of COVID-19. Teams will play six regular season games. Schools will also be eligible to play two postseason groupings games.
There will be no formal playoffs or championships this season.
Because of that, Friday’s game takes on even more importance. What happens on the field will go a long way toward defining both teams’ seasons.
The Spartans are glad St. Joe remained open and the rivalry between the schools lives on. There is a grudging respect between the programs.
“They’re like a second family,” Smith said.
