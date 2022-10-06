Game of the week: Hammonton can clinch a division title with a win Friday night

The Hammonton High School football team was not about to let this week’s soggy weather interfere with its preparation for Friday night’s game.

After all, there’s a division title at stake.

Hammonton (5-1) can win the West Jersey Football League Memorial Division with a victory over Timber Creek (5-1). Kickoff is 6 p.m. at Hammonton. The Blue Devils, despite the rain, practiced outdoors Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

“It’s part of football,” Hammonton coach Jim Raso said of the elements. “We tell our kids all the time, ‘You’re not going to play this game indoors.’ ”

Division titles do not have the tradition they once did, primarily because the WJFL realigns divisions every two seasons. The constant change has mostly rendered long-time division rivalries extinct. But division championships are still not easy to come by. The WJFL consists of 17 divisions.

“It’s nowhere near what it used to be,” Raso said. “But at the same time a (division title) was one of our goals. We have a chance to be able to compete for that. The kids are excited about it, and they should be because they earned the right to be able to compete for this.”

Hammonton, ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11, was not expected to contend for a division title. The Blue Devils' lone defeat came two weeks ago when it committed five turnovers in a 229-14 loss to Mainland Regional. Hammonton bounced back from that defeat to beat Rancocas Valley 21-14 last week.

“There was a lot to be learned that night,” Raso said of the Mainland game. “We did turn the ball over five times, and we did have a shot at the end. We always preach about getting turnovers and not turning the ball over.”

Raso said one of Hammonton’s biggest surprises this season has been its offensive line. Elijah Church, a 6–foot-4, 270-pound senior, leads the line. Sophomore Christian Medina and junior Ryland Smith have also been key contributors upfront. Junior running back Lucas Goehringer has been a steady presence in the backfield.

Timber Creek is also a bit of a surprise team. The Chargers, who finished 3-7 last season, won their first game this season before losing to rival Highland Regional 19-14 last week.

Timber Creek senior wide receiver Zyheem Coleman-Frazier has returned two punts for TDs. Senior running back Nasir Reason-Dallas has returned a kickoff for a score.

“They have a lot of speed across the board,” Raso said of Timber Creek. “We’re telling our guys that we have to try to eliminate the big play.’”

Friday will be Hammonton’s first home game in three weeks. In addition to the division ramifications, both teams need a win to boost their playoff hopes - Hammonton in South Jersey Group IV and Timber Creek in South Jersey Group III.

It figures to be a close contest - something Hammonton is familiar with. Three of the Blue Devils five wins are by a touchdown or less.

“Each week presents a different challenge,” Raso said. “You can’t look forward and at this point you can’t look back. We’re just concentrating on Timber Creek. They’re 5-1. Their staff and team is doing a really good job. The challenge is there for us.”