Game of the week: Hammonton and Shawnee meet again in playoffs

For the Hammonton High School football team, the playoffs seem to always be about Shawnee.

The top-seeded Blue devils (8-2) will host fourth-seeded Shawnee (6-4) in a South Jersey Group IV semifinal 6 p.m. Friday. This will be their seventh meeting and four playoff game since 2017.

“It wouldn’t be the playoffs if Hammnton and Shawnee didn’t play,” Hammonton coach Jim Raso said.

Shawnee is 3-0 in playoff games the last five years against Hammonton, including last year’s 34-15, first-round win. Hammonton is 2-1 against Shawnee in regular season contests the past five years.

“The kids are well aware of what’s happened in the past games,” Raso said.

In a way, Shawnee and Hammonton are natural rivalries. The Group IV schools are located about 20 miles from each other. Both teams are perennial powers. Shawnee has won nine sectional titles. Hammonton has won six.

“We both have tough kids that work hard,” Raso said. “It’s been a good rivalry.”

Shawnee has won three straight. Junior quarterback Joe Papa has thrown for 1,379 yards and 10 touchdowns and run for 774 yards and 15 TDs. Senior wide receiver Ethan Krauss is one of South Jersey's most versatile players with 34 catches for 550 yards and three interceptions.

Hammonton relies on running back Kenny Smith, who has carried 171 times for 1,241 yards and 16 TDs. Lucas Goehringer has rushed for 456 yards. Quarterbacks Justin Doughty and Billy Way are also effective runners. But teams just can't focus on stopping he Blue Devils run. Hammonton freshman wide receiver Nakeem Powell averages 12.2 yards per catch and has caught three RD passes.

Senior defensive end Kye Pressly leads the Blue Devils defense with 14 sacks. Junior linebacker Andrew Wehner has 37 tackles.

Neither Shawnee nor Hammonton likes to overcomplicate the game. The fundamentals and who makes the fewest mistakes will decide this outcome.

“We have to not give up the big play,” Raso said, “and take care of the football.”

Hammonton as always will try to force two turnovers.

“We tell the kids if you get two turnovers you’re likely to win,” Raso said. “That’s ingrained in them.”