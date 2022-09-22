Game of the Week: Hammonton and Mainland meet a game which will impact SJ Group IV playoff race

The first Friday of fall brings a high school football game with playoff implications.

Hammonton (4-0) plays at Mainland Regional (3-1) at 6 p.m. Both teams are South Jersey Group IV contenders, and Friday’s winner will probably earn at least a first-round home game when the postseason begins Oct. 28/29. Hammonton is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11, while Mainland is ranked No. 10.

“It’s a giant game for both teams,” Mainland coach Chuck Smith said. “The power points are at stake. We’re really looking forward to it. It’s a good test for us to see where we stand and how far we’ve come from the last couple of seasons.”

The home and visiting bleachers should be filled Friday.

“It's always a good environment down there,” Hammonton coach Jim Raso said.

Mainland and Hammonton are similar teams. Both favor the run and both feature outstanding running backs. Mainland senior running back Ja’Briel Mace has rushed for 504 yards this season and is the Mustangs career leader with 43 rushing touchdowns. Hammonton sophomore Kenny Smith has rushed for 529 yards.

“It could be a very fast game,” Chuck Smith said, “because both teams run the ball well.”

Both feature impact players on defense. Hammonton senior defensive end Kye Pressley, a Camden Catholic transfer, has seven sacks.

“Number one it’s what he brings to the table physically,” Raso said of Pressley. “Being able to set the edge on that defensive line, but most important is his leadership. He’s somebody who walked into our school and is a captain. Him being able to be that senior leader out there has gone a long way with our team.”

Mainland defensive back Jamie Tyson has made multiple big plays, including a fumble return for a TD in a season-opening 37-0 win over Egg Harbor Township.

Mainland and Hammonton have both overcome adversity this season.

Mainland has won two straight after it squandered a lead and lost to rival Ocean City 21-20.

Meanwhile, Hammonton trailed Eastern by a point late in the fourth quarter last Friday, but Smith scored the winning TD on a 5-yard run with 54.8 seconds left in the game.

“At the end of the game, we were able to drive the length of the field and punch that in,” Raso said. “You don’t want to be in those situations, but if you are, are you able to answer the bell? The other night the kids were like, ‘Let’s go. We’re going to get this done.’ ”

With ball teams favoring a ball-control offense, mistakes and turnovers will be even more critical than they usually are.

‘You can’t make mistakes,” Chuck Smith said. “They can take the ball and have it for six, seven minutes. I think field position is going to be huge. Playing mistake-free is going to be key.”