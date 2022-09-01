Game of the week: Atlantic City starts what it hopes to be a season of transition

The Atlantic City High School football team begins what it hopes is a year of transition Friday night.

The Vikings host Clearview Regional in the season opener at 6 p.m.

Atlantic City is seeking its first winning season since 2017. This is coach Keenan Wright’s third year. He took over in 2020 in the midst of the pandemic. The Vikings ended last season with six straight defeats and finished 3-7.

But for the first time since Wright took over Atlantic City had a normal offseason of training.

“No excuses this time,” Wright said. “We have everything we need, a full offseason. We’re ready to go. This is a pretty big year for the Atlantic City Vikings program. I think we’re going to turn some heads. I’m excited.”

This is the first full weekend of the high school football season. A few teams opened last weekend. Atlantic City players attended a couple of games as spectators last weekend.

“The kids are antsy, ready to go,” Wright said. “It feels like we’ve had a never-ending camp.”

Atlantic City is young this season. The Vikings will start several sophomores, including wide receiver/running back/linebacker Sah’nye Degraffenreidt and defensive end/receiver Raul Cabrera.

“I’m looking for our young guys to step up,” Wright said. “We have some sophomores who are being put into pretty big roles. I’m looking forward to seeing how they respond.”

Wright knows with so many young players there are bound to be some growing pains.

“Expect mistakes,” Wright said. “I just want them not to get too high, not to get too low. Just try to be in control of your emotions and do what you’re coached to do.”

Clearview finished 6-5 last season and opened its season with a 42-7 loss at Cherry Hill West. Pioneers quarterback Tyler Dell threw for 151 yards and a touchdown and ran for 43 yards in the loss. Nick Oliveira, a 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive tackle, has committed to the University of Cincinnati and is considered one of the state’s top players.

Friday is the first of four games Clearview will play against Atlantic County schools this season. The Pioneers also meet Holy Spirit, Vineland, Egg Harbor Township and Mainland Regional. Stephen Duncan, who was Clearview’s defensive coordinator from 2017-2020 is in his first season as the Pioneers head coach.

“They’re a tough team traditionally,” Wright said. ‘They’re very strong upfront. They’re a disciplined football team. They do what they do. They’ll march right down the field. We have to come ready to play.”

As with any game, but especially the opener, the Vikings hope to limit mistakes. Joe Lyons, a 5-10, 170-pound junior transfer from Kingsway Regional, steps in as the Atlantic City quarterback.

‘We can’t turn the ball over,” Wright said. “They’re a ball-control offense. We have to keep their offense off the field as much as possible because they’ll chew the clock up. We have to play fast, play Viking football.”