Game of the Week: Atlantic City ready for first playoff game in six years

The Atlantic City High School football team has waited six years for Friday night.

They’ve gotten here together.

The fifth-seeded Vikings (6-1) will play at fourth-seeded Rancocas Valley (6-3) in a Central Jersey Group IV first-round game at 6 p.m. It will be Atlantic City’s first playoff appearance since 2016.

Coach Keenan Wright took over the program in 2020. This is Atlantic City’s first winning season since it finished 6-4 in 2017.

“I think we’re handling adversity well,” he said of the reason for Atlantic City’s success this season. “There are times in games where thighs aren’t going well. Instead of separating and bickering and things like that, we’re coming together as a family. That’s kind of been our hashtag - win together. We are coming together in our toughest moments. I think that’s been serving us well so far.”

Atlantic City has had more than its fair share of adversity to deal with the past few seasons. Few schools struggled as much with COVID-19 as the Vikings did. The pandemic hit the school and the city hard.

“It just took us a little more time to get back into program shape,” Wright said. “We have some tough and resilient kids and resilient coaches. It means a lot for us to get back into position where we can try and make a run at this.”

The Vikings feature some of South Jersey’s most dynamic players this season.

Sophomore wide receiver/linebacker Sah’nye Degraffenreidt has caught seven TD passes and two return two kickoffs and one punt for TDs. Junior quarterback Joe Lyon has thrown 11 TD passes. Allen Packard has rushed for 696 yards and 10 TDs. Junior linebacker Shareef Williams leads the defense with 39 tackles. Senior defensive back Nasir Turner has two interceptions.

“I think our advantage is our speed,” Wright said. ‘I think we can make some big plays, but we’re also going to have to sustain some drives and get some first downs.”

Rancocas Valley has won three straight. The Red Devils feature a two-quarterback system. Kevin Burr has thrown for 697 yards and run for 344 yards. Jase Deiter has run for six TDs and thrown for three scores.

“They have a ton of size,” Wright said of the Red Devils. “It’s a true Group V school. They probably have 90 guys on the team. They do multiple things on offense. They’re very athletic quarterbacks. That’s one thing that really jumps out to us.”

Atlantic City and Rancocas Valley haven’t played in decades.

“One of the really cool things about the playoffs is we’re not familiar with each other,” Wright said. “It’s actually really exciting. Everybody’s digging through all this research. I’m sure they’re doing that with us. That’s kind of the fun part. I’m sure they see us and see some things they can exploit. I think we have some spots where we can do some things, and I’m sure they’re looking at it the same way.”

Rancocas Valley is located in Mount Holly. The home bleachers should be filled Friday.

“It’s like a college atmosphere,” Wright said. “The kids are excited about it. It’s almost like they’ve been waiting for it.”