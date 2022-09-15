Game of the week: Atlantic City and Mainland Regional to meet for the first time in seven years

The Atlantic City and Mainland Regional high school football teams will play Friday for the first time in seven years.

That’s crazy to people involved in both programs.

Atlantic City (2-0) and the Mustangs (2-1) will kickoff at 6 p.m. at Mainland.

“I think there are certain schools we should play every year,” Atlantic City coach Keenan Wright said. “Mainland is definitely one of them. You really don’t have to do much to get the kids up for that game.”

Atlantic City and Mainland are located about eight miles from each other. They have similar enrollments. Atlantic City is a Group V school, while Mainland is in Group IV. The schools share a history. The parents and grandparents of many Mainland students attended are Atlantic City alumni.’Everybody knows somebody from both sides,” Mainland coach Chuck Smith said. “When you play the local teams, the kids all know each other from playing in the youth leagues together.”

Yet the rivalry between the schools ended when the Cape-Atlantic League merged with the West Jersey Football League before the 2016 season.

The WJFL has done a great job of matching programs of similar ability and enrollment against each other. The league has helped rebuild football at many schools. But one of the casualties of the CAL merging with the WJFL is some local rivalries - such as Mainland/Atlantic City - disappeared.

Mainland and Atlantic City with both teams on the upswing.

The Vikings are seeking their first winning season since 2017. It’s been awhile since an Atlantic City team has generated this much positive buzz in the South Jersey football community.

“The kids are definitely aware of what this game could mean for our program as far as people taking us seriously,” Wright said.

The Atlantic City offense is averaging 33.5 points. Junior quarterback Joe Lyons, a transfer from Kingsway Regional, has thrown for 387 yards and four touchdowns.

“The kids loves football,” Wright said of Lyons. “He’ll play scout quarterback. He’s just engaged at every practice. The kids see that. It’s infectious.”

Atlantic City has a strong running game with Allen Packard and Dre Rooks. Jahmad Forbey leads the Atlantic City defensive and offensive lines.

Sophomore wide receiver Sah’Nye DeGraffenreidtt is emerging as one of South Jersey’s top young players. He caught two TD passes and returned a kickoff for a score in last Friday’s 32-7 win over Absegami.

“I think the sky's the limit with that kid,” Wright said. “He plays beyond his years. He’s fast enough. He’s got football speed. For some reason, guys can’t catch him.”

Meanwhile, Mainland is ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11. The Mustangs lost to rival Ocean City 21-20 two weeks ago but rebounded with a 49-0 win over Oakcrest last Friday.

“We’re feeling good about ourselves,” Smith said. “Obviously that loss (to Ocean City) stung us a little bit. I think we learned a valuable lesson about not taking our foot off the pedal and playing a full 48 minutes of football.”

Mainland senior running back Ja’Briel Mace ran for six TDs against Oakcrest.

“We made an effort to get him the ball a little more,” Smith said. “He really looked like a next-level running back with his breakaway speed last week.”

Smith also credited the defensive line play of Nick Timek, Paul Lombardo and Eric Ingram for Mainland’s success.

“The three of those guys have done a tremendous job of controlling the line of scrimmage,” Smith said. “When you’re able to control the line of scrimmage, it really allows the second level defenders to flow and read without getting caught up in the mess.”

Neighborhood rivalries are part of what makes high school football special. Friday’s winner will get a boost toward the playoffs but also something else valuable in the high school football world:

Bragging rights.