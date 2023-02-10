The Cape-Atlantic League high school basketball tournament resumes Saturday with boys and girls quarterfinal games.

The boys semifinals will be played Tuesday at Millville. The girls semifinals will be played Wednesday at Atlantic City.

The championship games will be played Feb. 18 at Egg Harbor Township.

What follows is a preview of Saturday’s quarterfinal action (seeds in parentheses):

Girls

11:30 a.m.

(9) OLMA at (1) Mainland Regional: Mainland (20-2) beat OLMA 53-31 on Jan. 13 and 51-26 on Feb. 2. Junior guard/forward Madelyn Bernhardt averages 13.3 points for OLMA (13-10).

Noon

(7) Holy Spirit at (2) Atlantic City: Atlantic City (17-4) has won 16 straight, including 69-38 over Holy Spirit on Monday. Atlantic City center Quanirah Montague averages 17.5 points and 12.5 rebounds. Sabrina Little scored 13 points as Holy Spirit (16-7) beat EHT 48-43 in Thursday’s second round.

1 p.m.

(11) Absegami at (3) Middle Township: Middle (18-7) is 2-0 against Absegami (12-11) this season. Jada Elston averages 16.1 points for Middle. Reese Downey has made 59 3-pointers and averages 16 points for Absegami.

2 p.m.

(5) Wildwood Catholic at (4) Ocean City: These teams split their regular- season meetings. Senior guard Avery Jackson averages 11 points for Ocean City (18-4). Junior guard Kaci Mikulski has made 57 3-pointers and averages 14.8 points for Wildwood Catholic (20-4).

Boys

11 a.m.

(13) Middle Township at (5) Millville: Millville (14-9) had dropped five straight but dominated the fourth quarter to beat Pleasantville 74-43 in Thursday’s second round. Few CAL teams have played as tough a schedule as Middle (15-10) has. The Panthers have won six of their last of seven, five of those victories by double digits,

Noon

(9) Hammonton at (1) St. Augustine Prep: Both teams are peaking at the right time. St. Augustine (21-4) has won eight straight. Hammonton (16-7) has won seven in a row. Junior forward Elijah Brown averages 17.5 points for St. Augustine. Sophomore guard Kenny Smith averages 20.5 points for Hammonton.

1 p.m.

(10) Ocean City at (2) Mainland Regional: It’s a big game when these neighborhood rivals meet in any sport, let alone the postseason. Mainland (21-2) beat Ocean City 62-33 on Jan. 5. Mustangs forward Cohen Cook made nine of 10 shots in the second half as Mainland beat Cedar Creek 54-35 in Thursday’s second round. Ocean City (10-11) has won four of its last five.

2 p.m.

(6) Atlantic City at (3) Egg Harbor Township: Atlantic City (13-10) started the season 1-5. Senior forward Hassanur Rahmaan-Freeman has become a force inside for the Vikings. Senior guard DJ Germann averages 17.1 points for EHT (20-5).

GALLERY: Egg Harbor Township at Holy Spirit girls basketball