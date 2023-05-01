St. Augustine Prep's AJ Galinus shot a 1-over-par 37 with two birdies on Monday to lead the Hermits golf team to a win over Mainland Regional and Cedar Creek at Buena Vista Country Club.
St. Augustine totaled 160, and Mainland finished at 162. Cedar Creek's score was 173.
Ty Simonet scored a 39 with one birdie for the Prep (12-2). Alex Zeck shot a 41 and Pat O'Hara had a 43. PJ Foley and Mateo Medina each scored a 40 for Mainland (10-2), and Phil Stefanowicz had one birdie in a round of 41. Andrew Squire led Cedar Creek (2-6) with a 41.
MR: PJ Foley 40, Mateo Medina 40, Phil Stefanowicz 41, Zach Freed 41
SA: AJ Galinus 37, Ty Simonet 39, Alex Zeck 41, Pat O'Hara 43
CC: Andrew Squire 41, Dylan Guercioni 42, Hunter Stubley 45, Drew Brosh 45
Birdies: Galinus (2), Simonet SA. Stefanowicz MR.
Records: Prep 12-4; Mainland 10-2; CC 2-6.
Barnegat 199, Donovan Catholic 300
At Donovan Catholic, par 36
B: Aidan Toddings 41, Mason Krey 41, Joseph Bacskai 55, Marion Nunez 62
DC: James Monahan 40, Dylan Espineli 55, Timothy Johnson 59
Records: Barnegat 1-8; Donovan Catholic 0-7
Of note: Donovan Catholic only had three golfers.
