Gabi Jones pitched a complete game and struck out nine to lead the Holy Spirit High School softball team to a 7-2 victory over Wildwood Catholic in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game Tuesday.

Alexandria Graffius went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Madison Berry went 2 for 3 and scored a run. Ava Voois, Frankie Lane and Gianna Bayard each singled and scored a run. Holy Spirit scored two in the second, fourth and sixth innings.

Julia Wallace and Rebecca Cessna each had a hit and scored for Wildwood Catholic (1-3). McKenna Vessels and Camryn Glowacka each had an RBI. Glowacka went 2 for3 with a double.

Our Lady of Mercy 8, Atlantic City 4: Emma Douglas pitched a complete game and allowed just four hits for the Villagers (2-4). She also had three RBIs and two runs. Kristen Wareham went 2 for 2 with two RBIs for OLMA. Kayla Jackson went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run. Mackenzie Hyland singled and scored.

Cecelia Marata went 2 for 3 and had two RBIs for Atlantic City (1-2). Rosie Miltenberger doubled and scored two. Kendra Levine and Kayla Barrie each struck out two in the circle.

Hammonton 12, Washington Twp. 3: Alexa Panagopoylos went 2 for 3, including a home run, with six RBIs and a run for the Blue Devils (4-4). Ava Divello added four runs and had two hits, including a double. Sophia Vento added three runs. Lauren Potter tripled and scored. Gracie Ravenkamp struck out two in five innings to earn the win.

Brooke Cavanaugh went 2 for 4 with two runs for Washington Township (4-4).

Medford Tech 11, Cape May Tech 4: Medford (3-0) scored seven runs in the first three innings. For Cape May Tech (1-4), Amanda Daino went 2 for 3 with two runs. Devin Muir added two hits and a run. Kayleigh Rhodes went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and scored.

Ocean City 14, ACIT 0: Ocean City’s Jessica Mooney pitched a five-inning no-hitter with 10 strikeouts, no walks and one hit batter. Taylor Vaugh was 3 for 4 with a double, a triple, three runs and an RBI, and Gabrielle Bowen and Carly Hennis each went 3 for 3. MacKenzee Segich was 2 for 4 with a triple, two runs and four RBIs. Ocean City improved to 3-5, and visiting ACIT fell to 3-3.