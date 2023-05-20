Gabby Cruz pitched a complete game, struck out 14 and allowed just two hits to lead the Middle Township High School softball team to a 5-0 victory over Wildwood Catholic in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Friday.

Cruz also singled and added two RBIs and a run. Juliet Thompson went 3 for 4 with a double and two runs for the Panthers (12-10). Sophia Nemeth went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Lily Vogel singled and had an RBI and a run. Armani Mejia and Kahlin Schaffer each singled.

Rebecca Cessna struck out eight in a complete game for Wildwood Catholic (3-12). Cessna and Allyson Vessels each singled.

Wildwood 6, Cape May Tech 5: Sophia Wilber went 2 for 3 with a triple and two runs for Wildwood (5-8).

Kaydence Oakley went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Charlotte Kilian went 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and a run. Ashley Nagle singled, scored one run and drove in one. Angela Wilber singled and scored. Charlotte Kilian pitched a complete game and struck out three.

Johanna Longstreet struck out nine and allowed five hots in six innings for the Hawks (5-13). Devin Muir went 2 for 4 with an RBI and scored. Kayleigh Rhodes went 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs. Marley Wetzel and Marisa Daniels each singled and had a run and an RBI. Kayleigh Vallese singled and scored.

Buena Reg. 10, Atlantic City 4: Anna Sheridan struck out 11 and allowed six hits in a complete game for the win.

Laylah Collins went 2 for 3 with a homer, five RBIs and two runs for the Chiefs (12-10). Camryn Johnson went 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI. Sheridan singled and had two RBIs. Isabella Bates singled and scored twice. Ciarra Jordin Esquilin scored once.

Rosie Miltenberger went 3 for 4 with three runs for Atlantic City (5-15). Cecelia Marata, Maria Conroy and Kayla Barrie each singled. Kendra Levine struck out four in 4 2/3 innings.

Hammonton 8, Vineland 1: Alexa Panagopoylos homered and had three RBIs for the Blue Devils (8-12).

Ava Livingston went 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs. Rachel Regn scored two. Gracie Ravenkamp went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. She also struck out two and allowed just four hits in a complete game. Lauren Potter and Ava Divello each went 2 for 4 with a run. Divello doubled.

Franki Celebre singled and scored for Vineland (12-11). Gyanna Porreca, Morgan Harrell-Alvarez and Megan Harrell-Alvarez also singled.

Oakcrest 17, Glassboro 2: Sklyer Sukovich went 3 for 4 with a homer, three RBIs and two runs for the Falcons (12-7).

Sukovich also struck out five and allowed just five hits in four innings to earn the win. Carly Angelo went 4 for 4 with a homer, six RBIs and three runs. Madison Pell went 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Trinity Brown scored three. Dakota Miranda singled to go with two RBIs and a run. Michaela Hearn went 2 for 3, scored one run and drove in one. Megan Lowe scored twice.

Oakcrest led 3-2 after the first inning but scored five in the second inning and nine in the third.

Glassboro fell to 3-5

Atlantic Christian 31, Cumberland Christian 11: The Cougars (11-2) scored 12 in the first inning and 19 n the third.

Paige Noble went 4 for 4, including a three-run triple. She also struck out five to earn the win in the circle. Evangelina Kim went 3 for 4 with two triples and seven RBIs. Alli Lushina, Alli Schlundt and Taylor Sutton each doubled.

Cumberland Reg. 20, Bridgeton 0: Gabriella Ripa and Kolbie Wilson combined for a no-hitter.

Katelyn Edminster went 3 for 4 with five RBIs and two runs for Cumberland (5-13). Ripa tripled, doubled and has two RBIs and a run. Kennedy Grim singled to go with three RBIs and three runs. Storylynn Dagostino singled and had two RBIs and two runs. Addison Weist went 2 for 4 wit ha triple, two runs and two RBIs. Lesley Reyes tripled and scored.

Bridgeton fell to 0-17.

ACIT 23, Pleasantville 0: Mia Sarni struck out 12 and did not allow a hit in four innings to earn the win.

Carolina Bernard went 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI for the Red Hawks (9-12). Bailey Passalaqua singled and scored four runs. Sophia Philippou went 2 for 2 with a double, three runs and an RBI. Ella Feehan went 3 for 3 with three runs and three RBIs. Zhamirah Luna singled to go with three RBIs and two runs. Gianna Gonzalez scored twice and had an RBI. ACIT scored 15 in the first inning.

The Greyhounds fell to 2-16.