ABSECON — Gabby Cruz remained calm in the circle Thursday.

The junior pitched out of two jams and struck out 10 to lead the Middle Township High School softball team to a 2-1 victory over Holy Spirit in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game.

The Panthers (4-2) scored the go-ahead run in the fourth inning to cap the scoring.

The Spartans (2-2) had runners on second and third base with one out in the fifth. Cruz's strikeout and a pop out ended the threat. Holy Spirit again threatened in the sixth when it had bases loaded with one out. Cruz threw back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning.

"I'm just trying to stay focused for my team and help my team get out of the inning," Cruz, 16, said. "I just focused on winning the game. I struggled at the bat, but I'm trying to do everything I can for the team and keep calm for them.

"It feels great helping my teammates. My seniors, especially. We have a good team here."

The Panthers played great defensively, which helped Cruz. Middle made catches and other routine plays it needed to win. Middle first-year coach Walt Cubernot said that's because "the team is all together and comes out every day with the mindset they are going to win."

Cruz allowed seven hits and walked three.

"She battled back. She kept strong," Cubernot said of Cruz. "She kept her head in the game and knew she had to dig down deep to get those last outs. She played her heart out. Can't take anything from her, and the rest of the team backed her 100%. … They come out and want to compete and continue to battle each game."

In the top of the first inning, Juliet Thompson walked and then scored on an error to give Middle a 1-0 lead. The Panthers stranded two runners in the second.

Victoria Atwood doubled for Middle, and Isabella D'Alonzo singled and drew two walks. Cubernot was pleased with the performance, mainly because his players gave him their full effort. And winning Thursday gave the Panthers momentum, he said.

Cruz agreed.

"It's great," she said. "We pulled it together in the end."

In the bottom of the second, Holy Spirit's Ava Voois doubled in Madison Berry, who had singled, to tie the score. Berry and Voois each went 2 for 3. Pitcher MaryKate Armstrong started for the first time this season. The sophomore pitched a complete game with four strikeouts and six hits.

In the fourth, Middle's Olivia Clarke drew a leadoff walk. An error allowed her to advance to second, and she stole third. Armani Mejia hit a sacrifice fly to send in Clarke to make it 2-1.

"MaryKate threw a great game," Holy Spirit coach Dennis Smith said. "Threw a helluva game. Defense played well, at times. Although, the winning run did get around on a couple of errors. The biggest thing is, and what kills you in these games, is leaving runners on base."

The Spartans left eight runners on base, including two in the first inning.

"We didn't take advantage of it, and that's what I said to the girls," Smith added. "When we had the bases loaded (in the sixth) with less than two outs, we have to get a run in at some point on that. We have to put the ball in play and make them make a play, but we didn't."

The Spartans went against two great pitchers in their last two games, Smith said. On Tuesday, Holy Spirit defeated Our Lady of Mercy Academy 2-1 in 13 innings, but faced Emma Douglas, who allowed three hits and struck out 31. Smith said Cruz was just as good in the circle. The Spartans travel to Triton Regional on Friday and could face Danielle Procopio, another strong pitcher, Smith said.

"Gabby pitched a great game for them. And (playing strong pitchers) will get us ready for the rest of the year," Smith said. "It was just another great game. It's one of those things. It was a great game on Tuesday against OLMA and another well-played game against Middle. They are a great team and are going to do damage moving forward."