Gabby Bowen hit two home runs and Jessica Mooney struck out 11 and threw a complete game as the third-seeded Ocean City High School softball team beat sixth-seeded Millville 11-4 in a Cape-Atlantic League first-round tournament game Monday afternoon.

Bowen finished 3 for 4 with three runs scored and five RBIs. She hit a solo shot in the second inning and a two-run home run in the sixth.

Gabby Bowen with a single run home run. The Red Raiders take a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the 3rd. #WeAreOCSD pic.twitter.com/8qzlnc9L3c — OCNJSD Athletics (@OCRedRaiders) May 15, 2023

Jessica Mooney was 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Ocean City, while MacKenzee Segich and Taylor Vaugh each scored two runs. Carlee Hiddeman went 1 for 2 with two RBIs.

Kendall Mazur was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Millville.

Ocean City (17-7) will play at second-seeded St. Joseph Academy (15-5) in Wednesday’s semifinals. The championship game is Friday.

Vineland advances

The fifth-seeded Vineland High School softball team scored 10 runs in the third en route to a 13-1 win over fourth-seeded Holy Spirit in a first round CAL Tournament game Monday.

Morgan Harrell-Alvarez went 3 for 4 with three runs scored, two RBIs and a triple for Vineland.

Gyanna Porreca, Natalia Ponce and Leah Mears each had two RBIs for Vineland.

Mia Merlino knocked in Holy Spirit’s run.

Vineland (12-8) will play at top-seeded Egg Harbor Township (17-1) in Wednesday’s semifinals.

The championship game is Friday.