Friday's (updated) N.J. high school football scores
agate

Friday's (updated) N.J. high school football scores

FRIDAY'S N.J. FOOTBALL SCORES

Mainland Ocean City Football

Ocean City fans cheer on their team against the Mainland Regional High School football team, in Linwood, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)

 VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS

Allentown 42, Lawrence 38

Barnegat 26, Jackson Liberty 0

Becton 27, Wood-Ridge 7

Bernards 42, Governor Livingston 7

Bishop Eustace Prep 18, Gloucester Catholic 16

Bogota 21, Weehawken 0

Boonton 37, Whippany Park 30

Bordentown 43, Palmyra 0

Brick Memorial 12, Howell 7

Bridgeton 27, Cumberland Regional 0

Burlington City 32, Riverside 0

Caldwell 38, Madison 0

Camden 48, Buena Regional 0

Cedar Creek 55, Absegami 0

Cedar Grove 51, Hopatcong 14

Central Regional 35, Freehold Township 0

Chatham 35, Mendham 0

Clayton 32, Wildwood 16

Clifton 31, Old Tappan 16

Colonia 33, South Plainfield 6

Cranford 45, Summit 8

DePaul Catholic 35, Pope John XXIII 3

Delaware Valley Regional 38, Voorhees 20

Delran 42, Cinnaminson 8

Delsea 47, Oakcrest 16

Donovan Catholic 34, Toms River North 13

Dumont 38, Indian Hills 14

East Brunswick 42, Perth Amboy 6

East Orange 52, Columbia 0

Eastern 34, Trenton Central 0

Eastside Paterson 24, Hackensack 7

Egg Harbor 42, Cherry Hill West 14

Fort Lee 43, Dover 6

Hammonton 13, Vineland 6

Harrison 19, Emerson 6

Hasbrouck Heights 28, Cresskill 0

Hillsborough 34, Franklin 13

Hillside 27, North Plainfield 7

Hopewell Valley Central 34, Ewing 28

Irvington 32, Hudson Catholic 26, OT

Kittatinny 28, Hackettstown 0

Lacey 29, Middletown North 26

Lakeland 33, Mahwah 7

Lenape 36, Notre Dame 6

Lincoln 44, Demarest 23

Lower Cape May Regional 34, Lindenwold 18

Manalapan 31, Holmdel 20

Manasquan 38, Ocean Township 7

Manville 41, Montclair Kimberley 0

Maple Shade 57, Schalick 0

Marlboro 32, Neptune 13

Memorial 10, Cliffside Park 8

Middle Township 38, Glassboro 14

Middlesex 27, Bound Brook 19

Middletown South 27, Jackson Memorial 0

Monroe 18, Hamilton West 13

Montville 24, Roxbury 16

Moorestown 21, Northern Burlington 13

Morris Catholic 56, Parsippany 13

Mountain Lakes 34, Lenape Valley 7

New Brunswick 15, Piscataway 14

North Bergen 28, Bloomfield 13

North Hunterdon 28, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 3

Northern Highlands 33, West Morris 30

Ocean City 34, Mainland Regional 6

Old Bridge 40, South Brunswick 11

Park Ridge 39, Butler 0

Passaic Tech 41, Paramus Catholic 6

Pennsauken 22, Camden Catholic 6

Pequannock 14, High Point 0

Phillipsburg 27, Hunterdon Central 0

Pingry 54, Newark Academy 7

Point Pleasant Boro 42, Asbury Park 14

Ramapo 41, Paterson Kennedy 6

Randolph 47, Mount Olive 28

Red Bank Catholic 49, Raritan 7

Red Bank Regional 14, Iselin Kennedy 6

Ridge 24, Bridgewater-Raritan 0

Ridgefield Park 40, West Milford 13

Ridgewood 24, Wayne Valley 0

Roselle 35, Metuchen 0

Rutherford 27, Hawthorne 21

Salem 41, Pleasantville 0

Sayreville 35, North Brunswick 22

Secaucus 46, North Arlington 42

Shawnee 42, Burlington Township 21

Shore Regional 21, Manchester 8

Somerville 45, Rahway 7

South Hunterdon 13, Jonathan Dayton 7

South River 26, Johnson 7

Sparta 31, Jefferson 14

St. Augustine 24, St. Joseph-Hammonton 7

St. John Vianney 43, Toms River East 0

Tenafly 65, Dickinson 8

Toms River South 14, Brick Memorial 12

Triton 17, Deptford 7

Vernon 33, North Warren 12

Verona 59, Hanover Park 56

Waldwick 39, Garfield 13

Warren Hills 35, Carteret 0

Washington Township 30, Clearview Regional 7

Wayne Hills 35, Passaic 6

Weequahic 28, Newark Central 0

West Essex 49, Barringer 7

West Orange 35, Livingston 0

West Side 27, Union City 14

Westfield 15, Watchung Hills 13

Williamstown 31, Kingsway 0

Winslow 44, Timber Creek 7

Woodbridge 33, Montgomery 0

Woodstown 36, Collingswood 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Brearley vs. Roselle Park, ppd.

Hightstown vs. Robbinsville, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

