Friday's New Jersey high school football scores

Absegami 20, Pemberton 18
Asbury Park 42, Barnegat 7
Bayonne 18, North Bergen 7
Becton 49, Cresskill 7
Belleville 21, Orange 6
Belvidere 34, Dunellen 7
Bloomfield 27, Newark East Side 0
Bordentown 51, Wildwood 14
Bridgewater-Raritan 17, Phillipsburg 7
Burlington Township 33, Pennsauken 21
Butler 17, Wood-Ridge 14
Caldwell 31, Verona 6
Camden Catholic 20, Cinnaminson 14
Cedar Creek 7, Holy Spirit 6
Cherokee 33, Eastern 7
Clifton 34, Passaic Tech 0
Colonia 23, Linden 14
DePaul Catholic 14, Delbarton 7
Delaware Valley Regional 28, Bernards 24
Delsea 31, Hammonton 7
East Brunswick 21, Watchung Hills 9
East Orange 47, Livingston 7
Elmwood Park 40, Harrison 14
Florence 16, Holy Cross 14
Freehold Township 29, Matawan 0
Glen Ridge 42, Fort Lee 14
Haddonfield 28, Delran 14
Hasbrouck Heights 49, Secaucus 0
Hawthorne 37, Glen Rock 3
Highland 19, Moorestown 3
Hillsborough 42, Ridge 14
Holmdel 35, Jackson Memorial 16
Howell 33, Lacey 28
Hudson Catholic 19, West Side 14
Jefferson 21, Morris Hills 7
Kingsway 21, Washington Township 14
Lower Cape May Regional 51, Pennsville Memorial 13
Madison 42, Hoboken 8
Mainland Regional 34, Deptford 28
Manalapan 21, Southern 15
Maple Shade 14, Pitman 0
Middle Township 41, Clayton 0
Middletown North 35, Brick Memorial 10
Montclair Kimberley 34, Newark Academy 7
Montville 39, Paramus 6
Mountain Lakes 49, Parsippany 7
New Providence 42, Brearley 14
Newton 44, Kittatinny 7
North Brunswick 35, Piscataway 7
Notre Dame 40, Allentown 0
Ocean City 24, Egg Harbor 7
Palisades Park 14, Emerson 7
Pascack Hills 31, Dover 13
Paulsboro 42, Gateway 0
Pequannock 21, Kinnelon 0
Perth Amboy 14, J.P. Stevens 0
Pinelands Regional 14, Point Pleasant Beach 7
Ramapo 41, Old Tappan 13
Red Bank Catholic 47, Red Bank Regional 6
River Dell 39, Pascack Valley 27
Roselle 49, Johnson 7
Roxbury 31, Millburn 13
Rumson-Fair Haven 37, Toms River North 7
Rutherford 42, New Milford 7
Saddle Brook 46, Weehawken 12
Seneca 21, Oakcrest 20
Seton Hall Prep 42, Paramus Catholic 6
Shawnee 42, Williamstown 13
Somerville 43, South Plainfield 0
South Brunswick 45, Monroe 20
Sparta 36, Chatham 3
St. Augustine 36, Lenape 0
St. Joseph-Hammonton 52, Rancocas Valley 7
Sterling 21, West Deptford 13
Trenton Central 18, Hopewell Valley Central 13
Union 14, Westfield 3
Union City 22, Ridgewood 21
Wall 35, Colts Neck 6
Warren Hills 33, Bound Brook 20
Wayne Valley 42, Paterson Kennedy 8
West Milford 33, Vernon 20
West Orange 42, Columbia 7
Whippany Park 35, Hopatcong 2
Willingboro 16, Collingswood 12
Woodbridge 41, Iselin Kennedy 7
Woodbury 57, Palmyra 8
Woodstown 42, Penns Grove 8
Thursday
Dickinson 42, Bergen Tech 21
Eastside Paterson 44, Barringer 0
Overbrook 3, New Egypt 0
Passaic 34, Kearny 14
Ramsey 48, Ridgefield Park 34
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
