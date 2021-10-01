 Skip to main content
Friday's New Jersey high school football scores
N.J. FOOTBALL SCORES

Friday's New Jersey high school football scores

100221-pac-spt-spirit

On October 1 2021, in Absecon, Holy Spirit hosts Cedar Creek High School football.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

Absegami 20, Pemberton 18

Asbury Park 42, Barnegat 7

Bayonne 18, North Bergen 7

Becton 49, Cresskill 7

Belleville 21, Orange 6

Belvidere 34, Dunellen 7

Bloomfield 27, Newark East Side 0

Bordentown 51, Wildwood 14

Bridgewater-Raritan 17, Phillipsburg 7

Burlington Township 33, Pennsauken 21

Butler 17, Wood-Ridge 14

Caldwell 31, Verona 6

Camden Catholic 20, Cinnaminson 14

Cedar Creek 7, Holy Spirit 6

Cherokee 33, Eastern 7

Clifton 34, Passaic Tech 0

Colonia 23, Linden 14

DePaul Catholic 14, Delbarton 7

Delaware Valley Regional 28, Bernards 24

Delsea 31, Hammonton 7

East Brunswick 21, Watchung Hills 9

East Orange 47, Livingston 7

Elmwood Park 40, Harrison 14

Florence 16, Holy Cross 14

Freehold Township 29, Matawan 0

Glen Ridge 42, Fort Lee 14

Haddonfield 28, Delran 14

Hasbrouck Heights 49, Secaucus 0

Hawthorne 37, Glen Rock 3

Highland 19, Moorestown 3

Hillsborough 42, Ridge 14

Holmdel 35, Jackson Memorial 16

Howell 33, Lacey 28

Hudson Catholic 19, West Side 14

Jefferson 21, Morris Hills 7

Kingsway 21, Washington Township 14

Lower Cape May Regional 51, Pennsville Memorial 13

Madison 42, Hoboken 8

Mainland Regional 34, Deptford 28

Manalapan 21, Southern 15

Maple Shade 14, Pitman 0

Middle Township 41, Clayton 0

Middletown North 35, Brick Memorial 10

Montclair Kimberley 34, Newark Academy 7

Montville 39, Paramus 6

Mountain Lakes 49, Parsippany 7

New Providence 42, Brearley 14

Newton 44, Kittatinny 7

North Brunswick 35, Piscataway 7

Notre Dame 40, Allentown 0

Ocean City 24, Egg Harbor 7

Palisades Park 14, Emerson 7

Pascack Hills 31, Dover 13

Paulsboro 42, Gateway 0

Pequannock 21, Kinnelon 0

Perth Amboy 14, J.P. Stevens 0

Pinelands Regional 14, Point Pleasant Beach 7

Ramapo 41, Old Tappan 13

Red Bank Catholic 47, Red Bank Regional 6

River Dell 39, Pascack Valley 27

Roselle 49, Johnson 7

Roxbury 31, Millburn 13

Rumson-Fair Haven 37, Toms River North 7

Rutherford 42, New Milford 7

Saddle Brook 46, Weehawken 12

Seneca 21, Oakcrest 20

Seton Hall Prep 42, Paramus Catholic 6

Shawnee 42, Williamstown 13

Somerville 43, South Plainfield 0

South Brunswick 45, Monroe 20

Sparta 36, Chatham 3

St. Augustine 36, Lenape 0

St. Joseph-Hammonton 52, Rancocas Valley 7

Sterling 21, West Deptford 13

Trenton Central 18, Hopewell Valley Central 13

Union 14, Westfield 3

Union City 22, Ridgewood 21

Wall 35, Colts Neck 6

Warren Hills 33, Bound Brook 20

Wayne Valley 42, Paterson Kennedy 8

West Milford 33, Vernon 20

West Orange 42, Columbia 7

Whippany Park 35, Hopatcong 2

Willingboro 16, Collingswood 12

Woodbridge 41, Iselin Kennedy 7

Woodbury 57, Palmyra 8

Woodstown 42, Penns Grove 8

Thursday

Dickinson 42, Bergen Tech 21

Eastside Paterson 44, Barringer 0

Overbrook 3, New Egypt 0

Passaic 34, Kearny 14

Ramsey 48, Ridgefield Park 34

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

