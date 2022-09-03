Friday's New Jersey high school football scores

Associated Press
Atlantic City 35, Clearview Regional 17
Bayonne 60, Belleville 22
Bishop Eustace Prep 27, Holy Cross 22
Bridgewater-Raritan 7, Union 6
Caldwell 47, Morris Catholic 14
Carteret 13, Perth Amboy 0
Cedar Creek 43, Absegami 20
Cedar Grove 50, Glen Ridge 13
Colonia 34, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 24
Delaware Valley Regional 20, Roselle 17
Donovan Catholic 41, Lacey 7
Edgewater, Fla. 34, Don Bosco Prep 10
Edison 43, J.P. Stevens 0
Gloucester City 35, Buena Regional 7
Hammonton 24, Cherokee 14
Hasbrouck Heights 42, Hawthorne 13
High Point 15, Jefferson 13
Hoboken 36, Newark Central 18
Holy Spirit 35, Egg Harbor 14
Hopewell Valley Central 35, Lawrence 6
Hunterdon Central 17, Piscataway 0
Irvington 25, Millville 17
Jonathan Dayton 14, Dunellen 8
Lower Cape May Regional 27, Clayton 14
Manalapan 14, Middletown North 3
Manheim Central, Pa. 44, Immaculata 43
Mendham 17, Robbinsville 9
Middlesex 27, Bound Brook 0
Middletown South 23, Long Branch 13
Montgomery 28, Franklin 14
Moorestown 34, Cherry Hill East 7
Morristown-Beard 26, Montclair Kimberley 7
Mountain Lakes 34, Lenape Valley 20
Newark East Side def. Harrison, forfeit
Newton 42, Warren Hills 20
North Hunterdon 34, Cranford 7
Notre Dame 42, Allentown 13
Oakcrest 24, Middle Township 10
Overbrook 20, Bordentown 13
Passaic Tech 6, Union City 3
Passaic Valley 34, West Milford 14
Pequannock 28, Boonton 27
Phillipsburg 14, Sayreville 7
Pleasantville 26, Penns Grove 2
Ramapo 48, Willingboro 20
Ramsey 35, Pascack Valley 0
Randolph 41, Mount Olive 9
Red Bank Catholic 63, Freehold 0
Ridgewood 42, Hackensack 0
Somerville 42, Old Bridge 33
South Hunterdon 42, Roselle Park 8
St. Augustine 30, St. Joseph-Hammonton 10
Tenafly 42, Highland Park 6
Timber Creek 56, Camden Catholic 0
Vernon 48, Morris Hills 14
Voorhees 33, North Plainfield 12
Washington Township 48, Eastern 12
Watchung Hills 17, Westfield 7
Wayne Hills 34, Liberty Creek, Tenn. 19
West Morris 21, Montville 7
Westwood 34, Shore Regional 0
Williamstown 28, Kingsway 14
Woodbury 14, West Deptford 7
Woodstown 46, Haddon Heights 19
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Weequahic vs. Asbury Park, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PHOTOS Clearview Regional vs. Atlantic City
Atlantic City quarterback Joe Lyons throws a floater to Allen Packard. Friday, September 3, 2022.(Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Atlantic City quarterback Joe Lyons shovel passes to Allen packard against Clearview Friday night. Friday, September 3, 2022.(Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Atlantic City’s Allen Packard scores a touchdown during the Vikings’ game against visiting Clearview Regional on Friday night.
Kristian Gonyea Photos, For The Press
Clearview's Noah Colon runs for positive yards against Atlantic City Friday night. Friday, September 3, 2022.(Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
The Vikings' Dre Roocks tackles Clearview running back Sean Ralph.
Kristian Gonyea, For The Press
Atlantic City's Shawn Williams intercepts a Clearview Regional pass Friday night on the Vikings' field.
Kristian Gonyea Photos, For The Press
Atlantic City quarterback Joe Lyons throws a floater to Allen Packardfor a long touchdown. Friday, September 3, 2022.(Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Sah'nye Degraffenreidt makes a big gain for the Vikings.
Kristian Gonyea, For The Press
Atlantic City quarterback Joe Lyons throws a pass friday night against Clearview. Friday, September 3, 2022.(Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Clearview quarterback Tyler Dell runs for a touchdown against Atlantic City. Friday, September 3, 2022.(Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Tyler Dell of clearview runs for a gain against Atlantic City Friday night. Friday, September 3, 2022.(Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
