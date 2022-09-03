 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Knights of The Raritan
FRIDAY'S N.J. FOOTBALL SCORES

Friday's New Jersey high school football scores

  • 0
Secondary football photo for B1 centerpiece

The Vikings' Dre Roocks tackles Clearview running back Sean Ralph.

 Kristian Gonyea, For The Press

Atlantic City 35, Clearview Regional 17

Bayonne 60, Belleville 22

Bishop Eustace Prep 27, Holy Cross 22

Bridgewater-Raritan 7, Union 6

Caldwell 47, Morris Catholic 14

Carteret 13, Perth Amboy 0

Cedar Creek 43, Absegami 20

Cedar Grove 50, Glen Ridge 13

Colonia 34, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 24

Delaware Valley Regional 20, Roselle 17

Delsea 47, Delran 7

Donovan Catholic 41, Lacey 7

Edgewater, Fla. 34, Don Bosco Prep 10

Edison 43, J.P. Stevens 0

People are also reading…

Florence 36, New Egypt 8

Gloucester City 35, Buena Regional 7

Hammonton 24, Cherokee 14

Hasbrouck Heights 42, Hawthorne 13

High Point 15, Jefferson 13

Hillside 35, Bernards 20

Hoboken 36, Newark Central 18

Holy Spirit 35, Egg Harbor 14

Hopewell Valley Central 35, Lawrence 6

Hunterdon Central 17, Piscataway 0

Irvington 25, Millville 17

Jonathan Dayton 14, Dunellen 8

Lower Cape May Regional 27, Clayton 14

Manalapan 14, Middletown North 3

Manheim Central, Pa. 44, Immaculata 43

Mendham 17, Robbinsville 9

Middlesex 27, Bound Brook 0

Middletown South 23, Long Branch 13

Montgomery 28, Franklin 14

Moorestown 34, Cherry Hill East 7

Morristown-Beard 26, Montclair Kimberley 7

Mountain Lakes 34, Lenape Valley 20

Newark East Side def. Harrison, forfeit

Newton 42, Warren Hills 20

North Hunterdon 34, Cranford 7

Notre Dame 42, Allentown 13

Oakcrest 24, Middle Township 10

Old Tappan 37, Paramus 6

Overbrook 20, Bordentown 13

Park Ridge 26, Butler 21

Passaic Tech 6, Union City 3

Passaic Valley 34, West Milford 14

Paul VI 31, Highland 30

Pequannock 28, Boonton 27

Phillipsburg 14, Sayreville 7

Pleasantville 26, Penns Grove 2

Rahway 21, Linden 20

Ramapo 48, Willingboro 20

Ramsey 35, Pascack Valley 0

Randolph 41, Mount Olive 9

Red Bank Catholic 63, Freehold 0

Ridgewood 42, Hackensack 0

Secaucus 38, Lodi 15

Seneca 39, Sterling 0

Snyder 38, Dickinson 8

Somerville 42, Old Bridge 33

South Hunterdon 42, Roselle Park 8

Sparta 48, Lakeland 14

St. Augustine 30, St. Joseph-Hammonton 10

Tenafly 42, Highland Park 6

Timber Creek 56, Camden Catholic 0

Vernon 48, Morris Hills 14

Vineland 28, Bridgeton 0

Voorhees 33, North Plainfield 12

Washington Township 48, Eastern 12

Watchung Hills 17, Westfield 7

Wayne Hills 34, Liberty Creek, Tenn. 19

West Morris 21, Montville 7

Westwood 34, Shore Regional 0

Williamstown 28, Kingsway 14

Woodbridge 34, Summit 27

Woodbury 14, West Deptford 7

Woodstown 46, Haddon Heights 19

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Weequahic vs. Asbury Park, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News