Friday's New Jersey girls basketball scores

Allentown 58, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 25
Barnegat 41, Lakewood 11
Barringer 36, Newark Collegiate 30
Becton 44, Wood-Ridge 30
Bergenfield 42, McNair 28
Boonton 56, Dover 14
Bordentown 52, Willingboro 22
Bridgeton 80, Camden Tech 35
Buena Regional 27, Cumberland Regional 26
Calvary Christian 42, Timothy Christian 26
Cherry Hill West 20, Collingswood 18
Cinnaminson 49, Holy Cross Prep 31
Clayton 48, Salem County Vo-Tech 30
Cresskill 49, Palisades Park 15
Delran 65, Burlington Township 42
Demarest 69, Dwight-Morrow 28
Deptford 53, Glassboro 18
Donovan Catholic 68, Brick Memorial 32
Dumont 55, Lakeland 27
Emerson 40, Midland Park 17
Germantown Friends, Pa. 51, Moorestown Friends 21
Haddon Township 33, Hammonton 22
Hasbrouck Heights 41, Saddle Brook 21
Hopewell Valley Central 47, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 30
Immaculate Conception-Lodi 46, Weehawken 44
Irvington 55, BelovED Charter 26
Kinnelon 52, Parsippany 13
Lacey 51, Pinelands Regional 39
Leonia 26, Harrison 16
Manasquan 62, Monmouth 26
Maple Shade 44, Stem Civics 22
Medford Tech 54, Florence 51
Middlesex 59, Metuchen 43
Millville 54, Lower Cape May Regional 12
Morris Knolls 38, Mendham 32
Mother Seton 38, Highland Park 34
Mt. St. Dominic 46, Payne Tech 35
New Milford 51, Bergen Charter 16
North Arlington 53, Paterson Charter 6
North Warren 45, Hunterdon Central 27
Palmyra 54, Riverside 12
Paramus Catholic 79, Tenafly 68
Park Ridge 51, Waldwick 32
Pemberton 50, Burlington City 25
Pompton Lakes 54, Garfield 13
Princeton 66, Lawrence 28
Ramapo 52, Immaculate Heart 33
Randolph 33, Chatham 22
Ridgewood 58, Teaneck 39
Robbinsville 50, Steinert 20
Salem 64, Camden Academy Charter 37
Secaucus 73, Butler 14
Snyder 72, St. Dominic 39
Somerset Tech 54, Perth Amboy Tech 30
South Plainfield 60, Carteret 11
South River 50, Spotswood 41
St. Rose 65, Jackson Liberty 27
Stuart Country Day 70, Trenton Catholic 47
Toms River North 59, Atlantic City 42
Toms River South 35, Brick Memorial 33
Veritas Christian Academy 56, Bergen County Christian 10
Wardlaw-Hartridge 24, East Brunswick Tech 13
Warren Hills 70, Bernards 40
West Deptford 53, Pennsville Memorial 44
Westampton Tech 58, Northern Burlington 37
Whippany Park 27, Villa Walsh 20
Woodbridge Academy 51, Piscataway Tech 30
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
