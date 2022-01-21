 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday's New Jersey girls basketball scores
Friday's New Jersey girls basketball scores

Allentown 58, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 25

Barnegat 41, Lakewood 11

Barringer 36, Newark Collegiate 30

Becton 44, Wood-Ridge 30

Bergenfield 42, McNair 28

Boonton 56, Dover 14

Bordentown 52, Willingboro 22

Bridgeton 80, Camden Tech 35

Buena Regional 27, Cumberland Regional 26

Calvary Christian 42, Timothy Christian 26

Cherry Hill West 20, Collingswood 18

Cinnaminson 49, Holy Cross Prep 31

Clayton 48, Salem County Vo-Tech 30

Cresskill 49, Palisades Park 15

Delran 65, Burlington Township 42

Demarest 69, Dwight-Morrow 28

Deptford 53, Glassboro 18

Donovan Catholic 68, Brick Memorial 32

Dumont 55, Lakeland 27

Emerson 40, Midland Park 17

Germantown Friends, Pa. 51, Moorestown Friends 21

Haddon Township 33, Hammonton 22

Hasbrouck Heights 41, Saddle Brook 21

Hopewell Valley Central 47, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 30

Immaculate Conception-Lodi 46, Weehawken 44

Irvington 55, BelovED Charter 26

Kinnelon 52, Parsippany 13

Lacey 51, Pinelands Regional 39

Leonia 26, Harrison 16

Manasquan 62, Monmouth 26

Maple Shade 44, Stem Civics 22

Medford Tech 54, Florence 51

Middlesex 59, Metuchen 43

Millville 54, Lower Cape May Regional 12

Morris Knolls 38, Mendham 32

Mother Seton 38, Highland Park 34

Mt. St. Dominic 46, Payne Tech 35

New Milford 51, Bergen Charter 16

North Arlington 53, Paterson Charter 6

North Warren 45, Hunterdon Central 27

Palmyra 54, Riverside 12

Paramus Catholic 79, Tenafly 68

Park Ridge 51, Waldwick 32

Pemberton 50, Burlington City 25

Pompton Lakes 54, Garfield 13

Princeton 66, Lawrence 28

Ramapo 52, Immaculate Heart 33

Randolph 33, Chatham 22

Ridgewood 58, Teaneck 39

Robbinsville 50, Steinert 20

Salem 64, Camden Academy Charter 37

Secaucus 73, Butler 14

Snyder 72, St. Dominic 39

Somerset Tech 54, Perth Amboy Tech 30

South Plainfield 60, Carteret 11

South River 50, Spotswood 41

St. Rose 65, Jackson Liberty 27

Stuart Country Day 70, Trenton Catholic 47

Toms River North 59, Atlantic City 42

Toms River South 35, Brick Memorial 33

Veritas Christian Academy 56, Bergen County Christian 10

Wardlaw-Hartridge 24, East Brunswick Tech 13

Warren Hills 70, Bernards 40

West Deptford 53, Pennsville Memorial 44

Westampton Tech 58, Northern Burlington 37

Whippany Park 27, Villa Walsh 20

Woodbridge Academy 51, Piscataway Tech 30

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

