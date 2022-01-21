Friday's New Jersey boys basketball scores

Atlantic City 40, Cape May Tech 34
Barnegat 69, Lakewood 42
Belleville 42, Bloomfield 37
Bogota 73, Hawthorne Christian 30
Bridgeton 87, Camden Tech 52
Central Regional 44, Southern 40
Christian Brothers 53, Freehold Township 50
Clearview Regional 62, Sterling 52
Colonia 33, Linden 30
Cresskill 62, Palisades Park 34
Cumberland Regional 60, Buena Regional 42
Delbarton 63, Pope John XXIII 54
Delran 50, Lindenwold 29
Deptford 81, Glassboro 59
Donovan Catholic 53, Brick Memorial 35
Ewing 53, Notre Dame 50
Ferris 62, Newark Vocational 40
Hightstown 73, Hamilton West 50
Hopatcong 65, Belvidere 52
Hopewell Valley Central 49, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 30
Howell 51, Neptune 45
Jackson Memorial 49, Toms River East 31
Johnson 67, Roselle Park 49
Keansburg 56, Asbury Park 51
Kingsway 72, Woodbury 50
Manasquan 68, Monmouth 24
Mendham 61, West Morris 52
Middlesex 64, Metuchen 55
Morristown 50, Morris Knolls 47
Mount Olive 51, Roxbury 39
Northern Burlington 73, Burlington City 50
Nottingham 67, Trenton Central 63
Ocean Township 49, Wall 34
Paulsboro 87, Camden Academy Charter 36
Pennsville Memorial 73, LEAP Academy 61
Pequannock 77, Hanover Park 45
Perth Amboy Tech 60, Somerset Tech 35
Pingry 63, Manville 47
Pompton Lakes 52, Garfield 49
Robbinsville 61, Steinert 24
South Amboy 47, Piscataway Tech 24
South River 63, Spotswood 51
St. Mary's-Rutherford 82, Wallington 55
Tampa Prep, Fla. 49, Hackettstown 35
Timothy Christian 77, Calvary Christian 67
Toms River North 53, Freehold 50
Trenton Catholic 59, Life Center Academy 48
Wardlaw-Hartridge 85, East Brunswick Tech 57
West Windsor-Plainsboro South 77, Allentown 51
Westampton Tech 42, Burlington Township 40
Willingboro 47, Bordentown 43
Wood-Ridge 80, Becton 54
Woodstown 56, Audubon 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Warren Hills vs. Bernards, ppd. to Jan 21st.
