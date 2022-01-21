 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday's New Jersey boys basketball scores
0 Comments

Friday's New Jersey boys basketball scores

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
012222-pac-spt-vikings

Atlantic City hosted Cape May Tech Friday night. Atlantic City, NJ. January 21, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For Flavor)

 acp

Atlantic City 40, Cape May Tech 34

Barnegat 69, Lakewood 42

Belleville 42, Bloomfield 37

Bogota 73, Hawthorne Christian 30

Bridgeton 87, Camden Tech 52

Central Regional 44, Southern 40

Christian Brothers 53, Freehold Township 50

Clearview Regional 62, Sterling 52

Colonia 33, Linden 30

Cresskill 62, Palisades Park 34

Cumberland Regional 60, Buena Regional 42

Delbarton 63, Pope John XXIII 54

Delran 50, Lindenwold 29

Deptford 81, Glassboro 59

Donovan Catholic 53, Brick Memorial 35

Ewing 53, Notre Dame 50

Ferris 62, Newark Vocational 40

Hightstown 73, Hamilton West 50

Hopatcong 65, Belvidere 52

Hopewell Valley Central 49, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 30

Howell 51, Neptune 45

Jackson Memorial 49, Toms River East 31

Johnson 67, Roselle Park 49

Keansburg 56, Asbury Park 51

Kingsway 72, Woodbury 50

Manasquan 68, Monmouth 24

Mendham 61, West Morris 52

Middlesex 64, Metuchen 55

Morristown 50, Morris Knolls 47

Mount Olive 51, Roxbury 39

Northern Burlington 73, Burlington City 50

Nottingham 67, Trenton Central 63

Ocean Township 49, Wall 34

Paulsboro 87, Camden Academy Charter 36

Pennsville Memorial 73, LEAP Academy 61

Pequannock 77, Hanover Park 45

Perth Amboy Tech 60, Somerset Tech 35

Pingry 63, Manville 47

Pompton Lakes 52, Garfield 49

Robbinsville 61, Steinert 24

South Amboy 47, Piscataway Tech 24

South River 63, Spotswood 51

St. Mary's-Rutherford 82, Wallington 55

Tampa Prep, Fla. 49, Hackettstown 35

Timothy Christian 77, Calvary Christian 67

Toms River North 53, Freehold 50

Trenton Catholic 59, Life Center Academy 48

Wardlaw-Hartridge 85, East Brunswick Tech 57

West Windsor-Plainsboro South 77, Allentown 51

Westampton Tech 42, Burlington Township 40

Willingboro 47, Bordentown 43

Wood-Ridge 80, Becton 54

Woodstown 56, Audubon 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Warren Hills vs. Bernards, ppd. to Jan 21st.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News