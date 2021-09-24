 Skip to main content
Friday's N.J. high school football scores
FRIDAY'S N.J. FOOTBALL SCORES

Friday's N.J. high school football scores

Cumberland Middle Football

Middle Township High School plays Cumberland Regional, in Cape May Court House, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)

 VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS

Asbury Park 28, Jackson Liberty 3

Becton 31, North Arlington 0

Belleville 51, Newark East Side 8

Bergen Catholic 17, Don Bosco Prep 0

Bordentown 26, Maple Shade 14

Caldwell 42, Parsippany 13

Camden Catholic 48, Audubon 6

Central Regional 41, Raritan 17

Clearview Regional 17, Hammonton 7

Clifton 41, Passaic 14

Delaware Valley Regional 40, Governor Livingston 7

Delsea 42, Deptford 7

East Orange 21, West Orange 14

Egg Harbor 21, Absegami 13

Glen Rock 14, Pompton Lakes 10

Haddon Heights 34, Cinnaminson 0

Hawthorne 48, New Milford 6

High Point 21, Hackettstown 13

Holy Spirit 58, Pleasantville 0

Keyport 17, Pinelands Regional 14

Lenape Valley 22, Sussex Tech 19

Lower Cape May Regional 7, Clayton 0

Middle Township 50, Cumberland Regional 19

Middletown North 42, Howell 7

Mount Olive 13, Wayne Valley 7

Newton 35, Jefferson 12

North Bergen 43, Union City 0

Northern Burlington 17, Steinert 0

Nutley 41, Millburn 0

Ocean City 38, Seneca 0

Paramus 28, Mahwah 14

Park Ridge 14, Hasbrouck Heights 7

Pascack Valley 27, Bergenfield 14

Penns Grove 48, Buena Regional 20

Pennsauken 38, Moorestown 7

Pennsville Memorial 33, Schalick 6

Phillipsburg 44, Franklin 0

Pitman 50, Riverside 0

Point Pleasant Boro 48, Manchester 14

Rahway 34, Carteret 13

Ramapo 42, Lakeland 14

Randolph 48, Mendham 14

Ridge 49, Hunterdon Central 20

Ridgewood 13, Wayne Hills 7

River Dell 33, Demarest 13

Rumson-Fair Haven 28, Lacey 6

Rutherford 21, Waldwick 14

Sayreville 17, Edison 7

Shawnee 49, Vineland 13

Shore Regional 14, Barnegat 7

South Hunterdon 43, Manville 14

Southern 28, Holmdel 7

St. Augustine 31, Millville 17

St. John Vianney 46, Toms River South 7

St. Joseph-Hammonton 45, Eastern 2

St. Joseph-Metuchen 31, Piscataway 7

St. Peter's Prep 10, DePaul Catholic 7

St. Thomas Aquinas 46, Johnson 0

Triton 21, Bridgeton 13

Union 34, Elizabeth 0

Vernon 34, Kittatinny 13

Verona 28, Morris Catholic 26

Wall 36, Toms River North 0

Washington Township 21, Cherokee 14, OT

West Deptford 39, Collingswood 2

Westwood 34, Passaic Valley 0

Wildwood 60, Gloucester City 22

Willingboro 18, Haddonfield 10

Winslow 22, Camden 20, 2OT

Woodbridge 8, North Hunterdon 7

Woodstown 36, Gateway 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

— Associated Press

