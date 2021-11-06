 Skip to main content
Friday's N.J. high school football scores
agate

Friday's N.J. high school football scores

NJSIAA Tournament

First Round

Non-Public, Group A

Don Bosco Prep 42, Paul VI 7

Donovan Catholic 48, Notre Dame 8

St. Peter's Prep 35, Pope John XXIII 2

Quarterfinals

Central Jersey,  Group 1

Gloucester City 21, New Egypt 14

Central Jersey, Group 2

Bernards 28, Bound Brook 27

Haddonfield 34, Middle Township 7

Raritan 30, Barnegat 6

Central Jersey, Group 3

Burlington Township 34, Delran 28, OT

Central Jersey, Group 4

Clearview Regional 34, Lacey 14

Shawnee 34, Hammonton 15

Central Jersey, Group 5

Cherokee 37, Egg Harbor Twp. 8

Hillsborough 49, New Brunswick 6

North Brunswick 39, Eastern 30

Williamstown 34, Southern 20

North 1, Group 3

West Essex 42, Wayne Valley 3

West Milford 20, Lincoln 14

North 1, Group 1

Becton 28, Wallington 14

Hasbrouck Heights 28, Wallkill Valley 0

North 1, Group 2

Caldwell 48, Whippany Park 7

Hanover Park 33, Ramsey 21

Waldwick 50, Glen Rock 7

Westwood 21, Lakeland 7

North 1, Group 3

Old Tappan def. Nutley, forfeit

Pascack Valley 34, Montville 17

River Dell 39, Vernon 26

North 1, Group 4

Northern Highlands 61, Montgomery 14

Ramapo 47, Chatham 21

Ridge 38, Woodbridge 0

North 1, Group 5

Passaic Tech 20, Montclair 14

Ridgewood 34, Columbia 0

North 2, Group 3

Cranford 56, Demarest 26

Sparta 62, Warren Hills 33

North 2, Group 1

Boonton 41, Brearley 24

Cedar Grove 51, Cresskill 0

Weequahic 28, Wood-Ridge 7

North 2, Group 2

Jefferson 20, Hawthorne 13

Newton 56, Verona 12

Ridgefield Park 22, Lenape Valley 21

Rutherford 28, Pompton Lakes 18

North 2, Group 4

Colonia 32, Randolph 21

Irvington 11, Linden 6

Middletown South 34, North Hunterdon 20

Sayreville 18, Middletown North 0

North 2, Group 5

Clifton 23, Hackensack 14

Eastside Paterson 22, Bridgewater-Raritan 21, OT

Phillipsburg 23, Union City 6

Union 41, Livingston 3

South, Group 3

Delsea 48, Ewing 21

Somerville 38, Rahway 21

Wall 42, Hopewell Valley Central 7

South, Group 1

Shore Regional 42, Burlington City 8

Woodstown 42, Middlesex 6

South, Group 2

New Providence 35, Delaware Valley Regional 13

Point Pleasant Boro 34, Monmouth 14

Willingboro 20, Sterling 0

South, Group 4

Millville 58, Toms River South 0

Ocean City 41, Mainland Regional 7

Pennsauken 56, Central Regional 21

South, Group 5

Edison 23, Manalapan 20

Kingsway 51, Old Bridge 49

Lenape 24, Washington Township 21, OT

Toms River North 28, East Brunswick 14

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com

