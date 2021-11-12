 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday's N.J. high school football scores
0 comments

Friday's N.J. high school football scores

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ocean City vs. Long Branch in the first half of high school football game at Ocean City high School Friday Nov 12, 2021.

Schalick 50, Bishop Eustace Prep 14

NJSIAA Tournament

Quarterfinal

Non-Public, Group A

St. Augustine 28, Delbarton 13

St. Peter's Prep 21, Seton Hall Prep 20

Non-Public, Group B

DePaul Catholic 42, Immaculata 2

Red Bank Catholic 58, Morris Catholic 34

Semifinal

Central Jersey, Group 2

Haddonfield 24, Bernards 14

Raritan 41, Hillside 34

Central Jersey, Group 3

Rumson-Fair Haven 34, Burlington Township 0

Central Jersey, Group 4

Shawnee 42, Clearview Regional 7

Central Jersey, Group 5

Hillsborough 49, Williamstown 14

North Brunswick 34, Cherokee 21

North 1, Group 1

Hasbrouck Heights 35, Kittatinny 7

Park Ridge 41, Becton 15

North 1, Group 2

Caldwell 35, Westwood 0

Hanover Park 35, Waldwick 21

North 1, Group 3

West Essex 35, West Milford 0

West Morris 21, Old Tappan 0

North 1, Group 4

Northern Highlands 28, Mount Olive 7

Ramapo 41, Ridge 31

North 1, Group 5

Passaic Tech 28, Ridgewood 9

North 2 Group 1

Cedar Grove 35, Boonton 7

Mountain Lakes 28, Weequahic 21

North 2, Group 2

Newton 10, Jefferson 2

Rutherford 37, Ridgefield Park 10

North 2, Group 3

Cranford 42, Pascack Valley 7

Sparta 42, River Dell 0

North 2, Group 4

Irvington 14, Colonia 7

Middletown South 17, Sayreville 8

North 2, Group 5

Clifton 28, Phillipsburg 21

Eastside Paterson def. Union, forfeit

South Jersey, Group 1

Woodstown 24, Shore Regional 19

South Jersey, Group 2

Point Pleasant Boro 28, New Providence 7

Willingboro 36, Nottingham 14

South Jersey, Group 3

Delsea def. Wall, forfeit

South Jersey, Group 4

Millville 50, Pennsauken 15

Ocean City 45, Long Branch 10

South Jersey, Group 5

Kingsway 20, Lenape 17

Toms River North 48, Edison 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

St. Augustine Delbarton football

St. Augustine Prep hosts Delbarton High School in a high school football playoff game, in Richland, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News