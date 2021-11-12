Friday's N.J. high school football scores

Schalick 50, Bishop Eustace Prep 14
NJSIAA Tournament
Quarterfinal
Non-Public, Group A
St. Augustine 28, Delbarton 13
St. Peter's Prep 21, Seton Hall Prep 20
Non-Public, Group B
DePaul Catholic 42, Immaculata 2
Red Bank Catholic 58, Morris Catholic 34
Semifinal
Central Jersey, Group 2
Haddonfield 24, Bernards 14
Raritan 41, Hillside 34
Central Jersey, Group 3
Rumson-Fair Haven 34, Burlington Township 0
Central Jersey, Group 4
Shawnee 42, Clearview Regional 7
Central Jersey, Group 5
Hillsborough 49, Williamstown 14
North Brunswick 34, Cherokee 21
North 1, Group 1
Hasbrouck Heights 35, Kittatinny 7
Park Ridge 41, Becton 15
North 1, Group 2
Caldwell 35, Westwood 0
Hanover Park 35, Waldwick 21
North 1, Group 3
West Essex 35, West Milford 0
West Morris 21, Old Tappan 0
North 1, Group 4
Northern Highlands 28, Mount Olive 7
Ramapo 41, Ridge 31
North 1, Group 5
Passaic Tech 28, Ridgewood 9
North 2 Group 1
Cedar Grove 35, Boonton 7
Mountain Lakes 28, Weequahic 21
North 2, Group 2
Newton 10, Jefferson 2
Rutherford 37, Ridgefield Park 10
North 2, Group 3
Cranford 42, Pascack Valley 7
Sparta 42, River Dell 0
North 2, Group 4
Irvington 14, Colonia 7
Middletown South 17, Sayreville 8
North 2, Group 5
Clifton 28, Phillipsburg 21
Eastside Paterson def. Union, forfeit
South Jersey, Group 1
Woodstown 24, Shore Regional 19
South Jersey, Group 2
Point Pleasant Boro 28, New Providence 7
Willingboro 36, Nottingham 14
South Jersey, Group 3
Delsea def. Wall, forfeit
South Jersey, Group 4
Millville 50, Pennsauken 15
Ocean City 45, Long Branch 10
South Jersey, Group 5
Kingsway 20, Lenape 17
Toms River North 48, Edison 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
