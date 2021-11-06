Friday's N.J. high school football playoff scores

First Round
Non-Public, Group A
Don Bosco Prep 42, Paul VI 7
Donovan Catholic 48, Notre Dame 8
St. Peter's Prep 35, Pope John XXIII 2
Quarterfinals
Central Jersey, Group 1
Gloucester City 21, New Egypt 14
Central Jersey, Group 2
Bernards 28, Bound Brook 27
Haddonfield 34, Middle Township 7
Raritan 30, Barnegat 6
Central Jersey, Group 3
Burlington Township 34, Delran 28, OT
Rumson-Fair Haven 37, Oakcrest 0
Central Jersey, Group 4
Clearview Regional 34, Lacey 14
Shawnee 34, Hammonton 15
Central Jersey, Group 5
Cherokee 37, Egg Harbor Township 8
Hillsborough 49, New Brunswick 6
North Brunswick 39, Eastern 30
Williamstown 34, Southern 20
North Jersey 1, Group3
West Essex 42, Wayne Valley 3
West Milford 20, Lincoln 14
North Jersey 1, Group 1
Becton 28, Wallington 14
Hasbrouck Heights 28, Wallkill Valley 0
Park Ridge 49, Shabazz 7
North Jersey 1, Group 2
Caldwell 48, Whippany Park 7
Hanover Park 33, Ramsey 21
Waldwick 50, Glen Rock 7
Westwood 21, Lakeland 7
North Jersey 1, Group 3
Old Tappan def. Nutley, forfeit
Pascack Valley 34, Montville 17
River Dell 39, Vernon 26
West Morris 56, Summit 31
North Jersey 1, Group 4
Northern Highlands 61, Montgomery 14
Ramapo 47, Chatham 21
Ridge 38, Woodbridge 0
North Jersey 1, Group 5
Passaic Tech 20, Montclair 14
Ridgewood 34, Columbia 0
West Orange 28, Westfield 14
North Jersey 2, Group3
Cranford 56, Demarest 26
Sparta 62, Warren Hills 33
North Jersey 2, Group 1
Boonton 41, Brearley 24
Cedar Grove 51, Cresskill 0
Mountain Lakes 41, Butler 7
Weequahic 28, Wood-Ridge 7
North Jersey 2, Group 2
Jefferson 20, Hawthorne 13
Newton 56, Verona 12
Ridgefield Park 22, Lenape Valley 21
Rutherford 28, Pompton Lakes 18
North Jersey 2, Group 4
Colonia 32, Randolph 21
Irvington 11, Linden 6
Middletown South 34, North Hunterdon 20
Sayreville 18, Middletown North 0
North Jersey 2, Group 5
Clifton 23, Hackensack 14
Eastside Paterson 22, Bridgewater-Raritan 21, OT
Phillipsburg 23, Union City 6
Union 41, Livingston 3
South Jersey, Group 3
Delsea 48, Ewing 21
Somerville 38, Rahway 21
Wall 42, Hopewell Valley Central 7
South Jersey , Group 1
Shore Regional 42, Burlington City 8
Woodstown 42, Middlesex 6
South Jersey, Group 2
New Providence 35, Delaware Valley Regional 13
Point Pleasant Boro 34, Monmouth 14
Willingboro 20, Sterling 0
South Jersey, Group 4
Millville 58, Toms River South 0
Ocean City 41, Mainland Regional 7
Pennsauken 56, Central Regional 21
South Jersey, Group 5
Edison 23, Manalapan 20
Kingsway 51, Old Bridge 49
Lenape 24, Washington Township 21, OT
Toms River North 28, East Brunswick 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
