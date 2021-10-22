 Skip to main content
Friday's N.J. football scores
Friday's N.J. football scores

On October 22 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional hosts Delsea High School football.

Barnegat 48, Lakewood 20

Belleville 41, Kearny 0

Boonton 28, Pequannock 7

Bridgewater-Raritan 31, Elizabeth 14

Caldwell 42, Newark Collegiate 0

Camden Catholic 38, Haddon Heights 26

Cherokee 28, Kingsway 7

Cherry Hill West 17, Atlantic City 8

Clearview Regional 34, Deptford 14

Colonia 17, North Hunterdon 12

Cranford 42, Linden 13

DePaul Catholic 40, Paramus Catholic 7

Delaware Valley Regional 43, Roselle 7

Delbarton 34, Clifton 27

Delran 40, West Deptford 0

Delsea 42, Mainland Regional 14

Dickinson 36, Cliffside Park 0

Donovan Catholic 42, Southern 7

Eastern 31, Rancocas Valley 21

Ewing 29, Northern Burlington 3

Gloucester City 27, Maple Shade 14

Hammonton 21, Highland 17

Hawthorne 41, Lyndhurst 0

Hillsborough 36, Piscataway 7

Hudson Catholic 27, Union City 6

Irvington 53, Bayonne 20

Kinnelon 35, Hopatcong 19

Lacey 17, Central Regional 7

Livingston 14, Montclair 0

Middle Township 43, Pennsville Memorial 0

Millville 51, Lenape 14

Monroe 34, Perth Amboy 0

Mountain Lakes 42, Morris Catholic 28

New Egypt 37, Haddon Township 0

New Providence 35, Voorhees 7

Newton 28, Lenape Valley 7

North Bergen 14, West Side 0

North Plainfield 35, Johnson 10

North Warren 35, Belvidere 13

Nottingham 47, Hopewell Valley Central 26

Old Tappan 34, Passaic Tech 7

Pascack Hills 28, Indian Hills 0

Pascack Valley 42, Paramus 6

Passaic 34, Paterson Kennedy 12

Paul VI 14, Bridgeton 0

Phillipsburg 42, Capital Preparatory Harbor, Conn. 0

Ramsey 41, Mahwah 7

Ridgefield Park 31, Lakeland 14

Ridgewood 47, Ramapo 42

River Dell 49, Teaneck 0

Rumson-Fair Haven 12, Middletown South 7

Somerville 43, Warren Hills 13

South River 55, Bernards 13

Sparta 47, Morris Hills 14

Spotswood 27, Highland Park 6

St. Augustine 21, Shawnee 7

Toms River North 25, St. John Vianney 22

Union 42, Watchung Hills 7

Vernon 41, High Point 6

Wall 42, Middletown North 14

Wayne Valley 28, Wayne Hills 27

West Orange 42, Bloomfield 14

Westwood 49, Demarest 28

Williamstown 28, Vineland 6

NJIC

Semifinal

Rutherford 20, Waldwick 8

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

