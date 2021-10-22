Friday's N.J. football scores

Barnegat 48, Lakewood 20
Belleville 41, Kearny 0
Boonton 28, Pequannock 7
Bridgewater-Raritan 31, Elizabeth 14
Caldwell 42, Newark Collegiate 0
Camden Catholic 38, Haddon Heights 26
Cherokee 28, Kingsway 7
Cherry Hill West 17, Atlantic City 8
Clearview Regional 34, Deptford 14
Colonia 17, North Hunterdon 12
Cranford 42, Linden 13
DePaul Catholic 40, Paramus Catholic 7
Delaware Valley Regional 43, Roselle 7
Delbarton 34, Clifton 27
Delran 40, West Deptford 0
Delsea 42, Mainland Regional 14
Dickinson 36, Cliffside Park 0
Donovan Catholic 42, Southern 7
Eastern 31, Rancocas Valley 21
Ewing 29, Northern Burlington 3
Gloucester City 27, Maple Shade 14
Hammonton 21, Highland 17
Hawthorne 41, Lyndhurst 0
Hillsborough 36, Piscataway 7
Hudson Catholic 27, Union City 6
Irvington 53, Bayonne 20
Kinnelon 35, Hopatcong 19
Lacey 17, Central Regional 7
Livingston 14, Montclair 0
Middle Township 43, Pennsville Memorial 0
Millville 51, Lenape 14
Monroe 34, Perth Amboy 0
Mountain Lakes 42, Morris Catholic 28
New Egypt 37, Haddon Township 0
New Providence 35, Voorhees 7
Newton 28, Lenape Valley 7
North Bergen 14, West Side 0
North Plainfield 35, Johnson 10
North Warren 35, Belvidere 13
Nottingham 47, Hopewell Valley Central 26
Old Tappan 34, Passaic Tech 7
Pascack Hills 28, Indian Hills 0
Pascack Valley 42, Paramus 6
Passaic 34, Paterson Kennedy 12
Paul VI 14, Bridgeton 0
Phillipsburg 42, Capital Preparatory Harbor, Conn. 0
Ramsey 41, Mahwah 7
Ridgefield Park 31, Lakeland 14
Ridgewood 47, Ramapo 42
River Dell 49, Teaneck 0
Rumson-Fair Haven 12, Middletown South 7
Somerville 43, Warren Hills 13
South River 55, Bernards 13
Sparta 47, Morris Hills 14
Spotswood 27, Highland Park 6
St. Augustine 21, Shawnee 7
Toms River North 25, St. John Vianney 22
Union 42, Watchung Hills 7
Vernon 41, High Point 6
Wall 42, Middletown North 14
Wayne Valley 28, Wayne Hills 27
West Orange 42, Bloomfield 14
Westwood 49, Demarest 28
Williamstown 28, Vineland 6
NJIC
Semifinal
Rutherford 20, Waldwick 8
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
