Friday's high school football scores from around New Jersey
FRIDAY'S N.J. FOOTBALL SCORES

Friday's high school football scores from around New Jersey

On October 29 2021, in Atlantic City, ACHS hosts Kingsway High school football on a blustery and wet field.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

Barnegat 36, Pinelands Regional 0

Becton 44, Butler 13

Bernards 35, Middlesex 21

Bridgewater-Raritan 18, South Brunswick 7

Carteret 20, Piscataway 7

Cedar Grove 34, Kinnelon 14

Colonia 41, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 21

Donovan Catholic 28, Red Bank Catholic 7

East Brunswick 20, Franklin 14

Edison 21, Watchung Hills 7

Hammonton 43, Triton 0

Hillsborough 41, North Brunswick 0

Iselin Kennedy 39, J.P. Stevens 0

Kingsway 14, Atlantic City 0

Mount Olive 13, Sparta 0

New Brunswick 43, Monroe 14

Parsippany Hills 25, High Point 0

Phillipsburg 13, Westfield 0

Point Pleasant Beach 8, Keyport 6

Ramsey 21, Pascack Valley 7

Raritan 20, Shore Regional 13

River Dell 42, Paramus 7

Rutherford 27, Park Ridge 20

Schalick 14, Cumberland Regional 6

St. Augustine 35, Holy Spirit 21

St. Thomas Aquinas 12, Delaware Valley Regional 9

Wall 34, St. John Vianney 13

West Essex 32, Nutley 0

