Friday's high school football scores from around New Jersey

Barnegat 36, Pinelands Regional 0
Becton 44, Butler 13
Bernards 35, Middlesex 21
Bridgewater-Raritan 18, South Brunswick 7
Carteret 20, Piscataway 7
Cedar Grove 34, Kinnelon 14
Colonia 41, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 21
Donovan Catholic 28, Red Bank Catholic 7
East Brunswick 20, Franklin 14
Edison 21, Watchung Hills 7
Hammonton 43, Triton 0
Hillsborough 41, North Brunswick 0
Iselin Kennedy 39, J.P. Stevens 0
Kingsway 14, Atlantic City 0
Mount Olive 13, Sparta 0
New Brunswick 43, Monroe 14
Parsippany Hills 25, High Point 0
Phillipsburg 13, Westfield 0
Point Pleasant Beach 8, Keyport 6
Ramsey 21, Pascack Valley 7
Raritan 20, Shore Regional 13
River Dell 42, Paramus 7
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.