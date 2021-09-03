 Skip to main content
Friday night's N.J. high school football scores
agate

Friday night's N.J. high school football scores

hslivefootball.jpg

Absegami 27, Atlantic City 20

Brick Memorial 21, Toms River South 14

Bridgewater-Raritan 17, Sayreville 14

Butler 46, Lodi 14

Central Regional 35, Hightstown 0

Clearview Regional 19, Vineland 13

Clifton 32, Cicero North Syracuse, N.Y. 13

Colts Neck 28, Toms River North 21

Columbia 27, Morristown 7

Delaware Valley Regional 48, Middlesex 14

Delsea 42, Delran 14

Demarest 41, Paramus 35, OT

Edison 37, J.P. Stevens 0

Glassboro 40, Lower Cape May Regional 7

Gloucester City 42, Haddon Township 6

Haddon Heights 18, Deptford 3

Hawthorne 26, Becton 0

High Point 19, Hopatcong 6

Holy Spirit 35, St. Joseph-Hammonton 24

Immaculata 23, Madison 20

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 42, Montclair Kimberley 6

Jefferson 34, Mendham 13

Kittatinny 35, Sussex Tech 6

Lakeland 21, West Milford 14

Lincoln 40, Newark Central 14

Linden 33, Paterson Kennedy 13

Manalapan 14, St. John Vianney 6

Maple Shade 15, Palmyra 12

Moorestown 14, Cherry Hill West 0

Morris Catholic 40, Pequannock 7

Mount Olive 2, Irvington 0

New Brunswick 42, Rahway 27

New Egypt 36, Riverside 0

Newton 21, Sparta 20

Nottingham 35, Cherry Hill East 0

Nutley 18, Bloomfield 13

Old Tappan 33, Randolph 7

Pascack Valley 49, Hoboken 13

Passaic Tech 21, West Side 12

Perth Amboy 19, Carteret 14

Pingry 49, Highland Park 6

Ramapo 28, West Essex 6

Ramsey 35, Westwood 20

Ridgefield Park 21, Bergenfield 6

Roselle Park 35, Dunellen 0

Salem 40, Cinnaminson 0

Seton Hall Prep 47, Union City 7

Shabazz 20, Kinnelon 0

Shawnee 38, Kingsway 0

St. Augustine 51, Notre Dame 12

Vernon 23, Lenape Valley 7

Wayne Valley 35, Paramus Catholic 17

West Morris 35, Roxbury 7

Williamstown 30, Rancocas Valley 24

Woodbridge 21, Colonia 14

Woodbury 6, Paulsboro 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

