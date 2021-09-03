Friday night's N.J. high school football scores

Absegami 27, Atlantic City 20
Brick Memorial 21, Toms River South 14
Bridgewater-Raritan 17, Sayreville 14
Butler 46, Lodi 14
Central Regional 35, Hightstown 0
Clearview Regional 19, Vineland 13
Clifton 32, Cicero North Syracuse, N.Y. 13
Colts Neck 28, Toms River North 21
Columbia 27, Morristown 7
Delaware Valley Regional 48, Middlesex 14
Delsea 42, Delran 14
Demarest 41, Paramus 35, OT
Edison 37, J.P. Stevens 0
Glassboro 40, Lower Cape May Regional 7
Gloucester City 42, Haddon Township 6
Haddon Heights 18, Deptford 3
Hawthorne 26, Becton 0
High Point 19, Hopatcong 6
Holy Spirit 35, St. Joseph-Hammonton 24
Immaculata 23, Madison 20
Immaculate Conception-Montclair 42, Montclair Kimberley 6
Jefferson 34, Mendham 13
Kittatinny 35, Sussex Tech 6
Lakeland 21, West Milford 14
Lincoln 40, Newark Central 14
Linden 33, Paterson Kennedy 13
Manalapan 14, St. John Vianney 6
Maple Shade 15, Palmyra 12
Moorestown 14, Cherry Hill West 0
Morris Catholic 40, Pequannock 7
Mount Olive 2, Irvington 0
New Brunswick 42, Rahway 27
New Egypt 36, Riverside 0
Newton 21, Sparta 20
Nottingham 35, Cherry Hill East 0
Nutley 18, Bloomfield 13
Old Tappan 33, Randolph 7
Pascack Valley 49, Hoboken 13
Passaic Tech 21, West Side 12
Perth Amboy 19, Carteret 14
Pingry 49, Highland Park 6
Ramapo 28, West Essex 6
Ramsey 35, Westwood 20
Ridgefield Park 21, Bergenfield 6
Roselle Park 35, Dunellen 0
Salem 40, Cinnaminson 0
Seton Hall Prep 47, Union City 7
Shabazz 20, Kinnelon 0
Shawnee 38, Kingsway 0
St. Augustine 51, Notre Dame 12
Vernon 23, Lenape Valley 7
Wayne Valley 35, Paramus Catholic 17
West Morris 35, Roxbury 7
Williamstown 30, Rancocas Valley 24
Woodbridge 21, Colonia 14
Woodbury 6, Paulsboro 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
